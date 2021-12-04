News

4 Newcastle United players already ruled out for Manchester United as injury and suspension hit

Eddie Howe approached the busy December schedule with what appeared to be an almost entire squad available, pretty much all the Newcastle United players ready to be called upon.

The only notable exception was the long-term absentee Paul Dummett, who so far still hasn’t played a single minute of Premier League football.

Now bang in the middle of this busy period of the Premier League calendar, Eddie Howe already finds himself without four Newcastle United players ahead of the Manchester United match in six days time.

That Man Utd game is the first in a trio of three matches that only stretch from Monday 27 Dec to Sunday 2 January when Newcastle are away to Southampton, with Everton away in between on the Thursday (30 December).

Paul Dummett remains out and now Eddie Howe has two other injuries where he says he has no idea when they could return, both Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez ruled out for the foeseeable.

On top of that, a fourth NUFC player misses Man Utd on Monday due to suspension.

The rules stating that any player who gets five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches. will serve a one-match ban in the same competition (Yellow cards are not carried over to the League Cup or FA Cup).

Isaac Hayden getting bookings against both Liverpool and Man City that has taken him from three to five yellows.

This is the state of play with cards for Newcastle United players so far now in this 2021/22 Premier League season:

5 Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden

4 Callum Wilson, Javier Manquillo

3 Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey (2 of his 3 came in the home Spurs match leading to a red)

2 Ciaran Clark (also has one red card), Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schar

1 Miguel Almiron, Karl Darlow, Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser

So whilst Hayden misses Monday’s match, Callum Wilson and Javier Manquillo have to avoid a booking against Man Utd to ensure there is no automatic suspension for the Everton match.

Upcoming Newcastle United Premier League matches:

Monday 27 December 8pm – Man Utd home (Sky Sports)

Thursday 30 December 7.30pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 2 January 2pm – Southampton away

So, Man Utd at home is the 19th Premier League match of the season for Newcastle United and if any player gets a fifth yellow card of the season against Everton, it wouldn’t lead to an automatic suspension.

However, any Newcastle United players who accumulate 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the Premier League.

Callum Wilson somehow managed to pick up four yellows in his first eight PL games of the season but has avoided a fifth in his last six matches. Hopefully he can do the same against Man Utd.

