3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4

Sunday afternoon ended Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

This time it is GToon who has the job…

POSITIVES

Joelinton

Didn’t think I’d ever type his name under that heading but credit to him today.

He really gave it a go, especially in the first half.

His link up play was good, as was his distribution…and he had a decent shot too.

He also used his physical strength to good effect and carried the ball from midfield which is essential against a team like citeh. He’s a player transformed under Howe, which is great to see, but on the other hand makes you wonder what on earth happened under the previous manager.

Or then again, maybe it doesn’t.

The crowd

If we are going to stay up then our support is going to be vital. The players will need to be roared on and cheered to the rafters when we win.

The flags at the start were amazing. Remember this is a team at the bottom of the league. This simply wouldn’t happen at any other club.

I saw some scouse git make a comment saying we sang about ourselves rather than the club (the Geordies song). Well, we are the club, that’s why.

Still just a win away

No matter how awful this season has been so far, we are still only a win away from the team in 17th.

If we can beat each of the other bottom half teams, giving us 27 more points, then we can stay up.

I think that’s possible with a decent January window.

NEGATIVES

Dubravka

I’m really starting to get annoyed with this bloke.

The main thing against a team like citeh is not to concede early, to try and stay in the game. So we have Lascelles covering well at right back and playing the ball back to Dubravka. Lascelles then goes wide for the return giving the keeper the option of the wide ball or hammer it back up the pitch. Instead he pauses and then plays a horrendous pass out of play for a corner. It’s decisions like that that cost teams.

The corner isn’t properly cleared and the cross that comes in is left by Clark and it’s 1-0.

Why did Clark leave it? Dubravka was behind him so why didn’t he say deal with it or come and claim it himself. He cost us that goal and ultimately today’s game, just like he did against Norwich with his palm back and v Liverpool with his palm back for the first two goals.

He also stood and watched the citeh keeper stop a byline cross from ASM and then when presented with exactly the same situation he does nothing as number four is tapped in. This bloke needs to step up or step aside.

VAR

Here we are again.

The slide tackle by Ederson to take out Fraser was hilarious, the kind of thing you would see in a Sunday league game for kids who normally play rugby and don’t understand the rules. How can that actually happen in the game and not be a penalty is beyond me. It simply can not be explained.

You can’t slide in on a player and not give away a free kick. Add in the fact the ball was five yards away and it makes it even more ridiculous.

A penalty at 0-2, that could have made the difference. We might not be deluded but I’m becoming very paranoid.

Wilson

I thought he was exceptionally poor today.

Against a team like citeh you get very few chances so when you get one you take it. He had at least two chances to have a shot today and wasted both of them by dithering like some Sunday league player.

You can’t do that at this level. See a chance, take it. Today he didn’t and that has cost us. We need a goalscorer to support him and contribute.

It’s easy to be negative and point the finger but some of our players are simply not good enough. Even the ones people think are ok like Wilson and Dubravka looked poor today. We need a major injection of quality In January and maybe we have the owners to do just that. Let’s see.

Happy Xmas and happy New Year to all people on this site and to all fans (including Sunderland but not Liverpool) across the country. Hopefully 2022 will be the start of something special after all.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 – Sunday 19 December 2pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Man City:

Dias 5, Cancelo 27, Mahrez 63, Sterling 86

Newcastle:

Possession was Man City 74% (64%) Newcastle 26% (36%)

Total shots were Man City 18 (6) Newcastle 5 (3)

Shots on target were Man City 7 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Man City 6 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Crowd: 52,127 (3,000 Man City)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden (Longstaff 61), Willock (Saint-Maximin 45), Fraser, Almiron (Hendrick 80), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Krafth, Anderson, Gayle, White

