News

Thomas Frank really fair after 3-3 draw despite no invite to the ‘big party’ at St James Park

Thomas Frank has impressed this season, with Brentford playing some really good football and only two clubs outside the top four in the table have scored more goals than the promoted club.

After only one defeat in the first seven games and picking up twelve points, Brentford arrived at St James Park having lost their last four Premier League games, with injuries having helped drag them down after that great start.

A massive game for the visitors then but even more so for the home side.

Thomas Frank declaring that ‘We were definitely the guest that wasn’t invited to this potential big party.’

When Newcastle scored through Lascelles after ten minutes the Brentford boss says ‘we really made the party explode’…and you have to feel that at that point, if United didn’t do anything stupid…

However, only a minute later Ivan Toney’s very average shot from wide of the goal was somehow allowed to hit the back of the net, summing up a shocking performance from Karl Darlow.

Thomas Frank thought it was a great atmosphere and was very fair in his assessment, very happy with his side’s attacking but disappointing in their defending, which basically sums up Newcastle United on the day as well.

A match that had a total of 33 shots was a great spectacle for any neutral and both sets of fans appreciated the attacking efforts of their respective teams, Thomas Frank believing his side had a huge chance to win the game in the second half but at the same time acknowledging that Joelinton could and should have won it very late on.

An interesting(!) first match of the Eddie Howe era.

Thomas Frank speaking to BBC Sport:

“It was a massive occasion and a lot of positives around the club [Newcastle United]

“We were definitely the guest that wasn’t invited to this potential big party.

“And it didn’t get any better after ten minutes when we really made the party explode.

“But I’m very pleased with the attitude and mentality, the presence my players showed, getting back into the game, one-one, then getting in front.

“Newcastle equalised but then we got on top of the game again at 3-2, I think at that time we are completely on top, they [Newcastle] didn’t create, we were in a good place.

“So the positive is the offensive, we scored three goals, creating a lot more dangerous situations, we could have scored more goals.

“But when you score three goals away from home, or in any Premier League game, or in any game around the World, you need to take the three points.

“The disappointing thing, is we are normally really good at defending, [but] we are letting three goals in. The first and the third we need to do much better.

“It was a very noisy crowd, they did well the fans from Newcastle, also our fans as well, I could hear them.

“I’m just pleased that we stayed calm and composed.

“It is a game that could have gone both ways today, slightly biased, but I think we had the bigger chance to win it, but I am aware they [Newcastle] had the big transition at the end, they could have killed it off.

“So if can we do this consistently [play like did against Newcastle] I am confident we can do well.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Saturday 20 November 3pm

Goals:

Brentford

Toney 11, Henry 31, Lascelles own goal 61

Newcastle:

Lascelles 10, Joelinton 39, Saint-Maximin 75

(In brackets the first half stats)

Possession was Brentford 48% (45%) Newcastle 52% (55%)

Total shots were Brentford 10 (7) Newcastle 23 (16)

Shots on target were Brentford 4 (4) Newcastle 9 (7)

Corners were Brentford 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (5)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,131 (Brentford 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar (Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock (Fraser 71), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lewis, Krafth, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle

(Eddie Howe deputy gives verdict after Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United part-owner issues public message to fans after Eddie Howe’s first game – Read HERE)

(Martin Keown spots Newcastle’s very obvious weakest link against Brentford – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

