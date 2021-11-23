Opinion

They REALLY hate this Newcastle United fans positivity

Newcastle United fans are yet again in the spotlight.

Over three months into the season, playing a relegation rival at home and Newcastle for the thirteenth time in thirteen attempts fail to win.

The reaction of the Newcastle United fans?

The vast majority stayed behind after the final whistle to give the team and coaching staff a standing ovation.

Newcastle United fans positivity, they REALLY hate this.

By ‘they’ I of course mean the media.

I saw at least one journalist mocking Newcastle United fans for applauding the players on their ‘lap of honour’ after this draw against Brentford.

They just don’t get it do they? In many cases, on purpose.

That ‘lap of honour’ was the players, urged on by Eddie Howe’s backroom team, doing a mini lap of the pitch to thank the Newcastle United fans for their support. With the supporters simply responding in kind.

The media simply hate the fact that the fans at Newcastle won’t follow their rules, won’t meet their expectations.

It is so laughable the sheer desperation that oozes out of them in their desperation for the supporters to turn against the new owners and indeed, the new head coach.

Leading member of those trolling Newcastle United fans was Richard Keys. The shameless knacker ridiculing Newcastle fans for supposedly always preferring to ‘lose 5-4’ rather than a ‘scruffy 1-0 win’ in a far less exciting match. Richard Keys claiming that starting against Brentford, this is supposedly reckless tactics and team set up under Eddie Howe that won’t get wins, as compared to Steve Bruce regularly grinding out 1-0 wins.

Keys saying: ‘You see, I’d rather have seen my team scramble a 1-0, as they might have done under Brucey…’

Yes, the reason Newcastle United fans wanted rid of Steve Bruce was simply because we are all deluded and got sick of only winning 1-0 most weeks. That’ll be right.

You literally couldn’t make it up…although the likes of Richard Keys clearly does!

In his final 55 Newcastle United Premier League matches, Newcastle on one occasion won 1-0 (and that was against a Sheffield United team that had already been relegated for months). Indeed, in not a single 2021/22 Premier League match did NUFC keep a clean sheet under Steve Bruce, never mind win a ‘scruffy’ game.

That is before we even get to only seven wins in Bruce’s final ten months and thirty eight games.

Steve Bruce gave us losing football that was also miserable to watch the vast majority of the time.

Steve Bruce arrived promising front foot football but never delivered and then had the cheek to blame Rafa Benitez for his (Bruce’s) inability to deliver this front foot football, even more than a year into his time in charge and over £100m in terms of net spend allowed under Steve Bruce by Mike Ashley.

Speaking of Rafa Benitez, the media really struggled with this and really really hated his era at Newcastle United.

Newcastle got relegated due to Mike Ashley mainly, helped by Steve McClaren, as well as the players. Yet the media wanted Newcastle United fans to blame Rafa, who’d only had ten games to try and save the situation, the Spaniard even managing three wins and three draws in the final six games, including matches against Man City and Liverpool, but he’d been left with too much to do.

Then it REALLY blew their minds when despite dropping into the Championship, Newcastle United pretty much filled St James Park all season, averaging 51,106 at home in the second tier. In terms of total fans, only Man Utd had more fans inside their stadium over the course of that 2016/17 season.

The media wanted us to then really hate and turn against Rafa because he didn’t play the most attacking football BUT we understood that with the likes of Joselu and Atsu we wouldn’t be playing brilliant football. We knew it was the means to an end and that once allowed a decent spend on players, Benitez could get United really progressing and maybe even playing better football.

That indeed happened, when eventually allowed a progressive signing of £20m Miguel Almiron on 31 January 2019, it allowed Rafa a more attacking set up. The final 16 games of the season saw Newcastle with the fifth highest number of PL goals AND points. However, Ashley forced the manager out in order to take back full control on transfers and everything else, he didn’t want a strong capable manager making the key football decisions. How mad is that?

Moving back to the present day, after six weeks some in the media are saying there is no improvement under the new owners, similarly, even saying that since Steve Bruce has gone four weeks ago there has been no improvement.

Fancy that, after over 14 years of Mike Ashley neglect, the new owners haven’t instantly transformed our club, built a new training complex and academy and changed the direction totally on the pitch…

Only a small thing maybe but interesting to note that in the four games since Bruce left, Newcastle have only lost to the league leaders.

The media REALLY hate this Newcastle United fans positivity, which is due to the supporters completely understanding the situation, that we are in this for the long haul. Even if relegation does come along, we all know who is really to blame for that anyway AND we have confidence that this would be only a temporary obstacle in terms of long-term improvement on and off the pitch.

The future is bright for Newcastle United fans and the media REALLY hate that as well.

