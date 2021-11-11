Opinion

‘Steve Bruce should feel ashamed’

Steve Bruce may have gone but it is still not too late to accuse this pretentious charlatan of a serious dereliction of duty.

Eddie Howe has been left with a disorganised rabble of players, with some exceptionally lazy individuals, and the un-fittest squad in the Premier League.

In hindsight, Steve Bruce should have been immediately sacked, and after Graeme Jones’ recent remarks…it is obvious that we had a part-timer in charge at Newcastle United.

The fact that this man ever pretended to have been a fan of Newcastle is totally unpalatable to say the least. If ever given the opportunity, would he have allowed his beloved Manchester United to casually ‘train’ so infrequently?

The story of loanee Danny Rose turning up for training and finding out that the team were having yet another day off, was truly astounding. By all accounts, Rose has now regained full fitness at his new club Watford…something he never stood a chance of at Bruce’s Newcastle.

So how did a man who was one of the most professional and outstanding central defenders of his generation, let his personal standards fall so low?

I remember once hearing Sir Alex Ferguson saying that when his players came back for pre-season training, Steve Bruce was always the most susceptible to weight gain…but that nobody at the club trained harder to regain his fitness than Bruce.

Jumping on the managerial merry-go-round altered his principles and professionalism, eventually ruining Steve Bruce.

With his numerous friends in the game and media, he always found regular employment an easy gig to secure.

This led to him developing an insidious contempt towards anybody willing to question his motives, whenever faced with the slightest adversity at any of his numerous clubs.

Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Wigan(again), Sunderland, Hull City, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United.

The history of the clubs above is steeped in titles and trophies, but apart from reaching the FA Cup final with Hull, Steve Bruce never seriously looked capable of bringing them any sort of real glory.

After his undeserved whopper redundancy from Newcastle United, you would now think that Bruce would ride into the sunset and count his lucky stars after such an unremarkable managerial career….but I’m not so sure.

So long as there are journalists out there like Luke Edwards, Steve Bruce is guaranteed to have his ego massaged whenever a vacancy arises at a Championship club.

I am now into my sixth decade as a Newcastle United supporter and would just like to go on record as stating that Steve Bruce is the most unprofessional manager that any of us are ever likely to witness again….anywhere.

Steve Bruce should feel ashamed.

I’ll never mention him again.

