Steve Bruce gets backing to replace Solskjaer from ex-Newcastle United and England star

It is 32 days since Steve Bruce was sacked by Newcastle United.

The Newcastle fans and new owners universally condemned for wanting to get rid of the 60 year old.

Having now taken some time out and deciding not to go for the vacancies at Tottenham, Villa and Norwich, you have to feel that now is the perfect time and opportunity for Steve Bruce to make what looks a perfect fit for both manager and club.

Former Newcastle United and England star Sol Campbell certainly thinks so…

Sol Campbell speaking on PL Analysis TV about Manchester United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

“You know, it is a really sticky situation.

“Do they stick or move?

“If they are moving, it is costing them a lot of money, to move Ole on and bring somebody else in, it’s a lot of money.

“I know they have got a lot of money to go and spend…and you do have to look at the books [as well].

“Where they are…

“Is a Steve Bruce good, coming in?

“Just for kind of six months?”

So many Manchester United fans condemning Newcastle’s owners and fans last month, saying what a brilliant manager and person Steve Bruce is.

So surely they would welcome him with open arms there?

After all, just look at the Steve Bruce credentials for the Man Utd vacancy:

Man Utd legend.

Very experienced with 1,000 games in management (he has even won some of them).

A lovely bloke.

Has a family.

Already lives in the area.

The club he supports.

His moment has arrived, Steve Bruce the perfect choice and as well as Sol Campbell, Bruce can surely rely on all those people to back him who said he was such a brilliant manager at Newcastle United and badly done to. I look forward to the campaign starting, with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Savage, Chris Sutton, Gabby Agbonlahor, Trevor Sinclair, Simon Jordan, Richard Keys and a cast of thousands more pundits and journalists demanding that Steve Bruce gets his rightful chance at Old Trafford.

Manchester United official statement – 21 November 2021:

‘Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.’

