September exclusive from The Times spot on as 2022/23 Premier League dates confirmed

In an official announcement on Thursday afternoon (11 November 2021), the Premier League have confirmed the dates for the 2022/23 season.

Next season of course having the added novelty of World Cup finals bang in the middle of it.

The Premier League providing the basic dates of when the 2022/23 starts and ends, as well as when it stops for the Qatar World Cup and when it starts up again.

Premier League Official Announcement – 11 November 2021:

‘The Premier League 2022/23 season dates have been confirmed.

The season has been adjusted to accommodate the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will take place in the middle of the domestic calendar.

The Premier League season will start on 6 August 2022.

Match round 16 will be the last set of matches played over the weekend of 12-13 November ahead of the call-up period for the tournament beginning on Monday 14 November.

The League will resume on Boxing Day following the FIFA World Cup Final, which takes place on Sunday 18 December 2022.

The final match round of the campaign will be played on 28 May 2023, when all games will kick off simultaneously as usual.’

So, what it basically means is that there will be a six week gap with no Premier League games, in order to accommodate the Qatar World Cup, however, the 2022/23 PL season will only start a week earlier and finish a week later compared to this current 2021/22 PL season.

In actual fact, The Times broke a leaked version of this story way back in September, they reported having seen the leaked draft Premier League 2022/23 fixtures schedule and overall season timings for English football, that leaked exclusive absolutely matching the basic details released today.

However…that Times leaked exclusive also included a host of other claimed dates, concerning the Football League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup etc…

This was the Premier League 2022/23 claimed leaked draft schedule The Times published back in September 2021:

30 July 2022 – The Football League kick off their fixtures.

6 August 2022 – The Premier League kick off their matches with 16 rounds of fixtures to be crammed in before the World Cup.

2 November 2022 – UEFA plan to have all six group games in Champions League and Europa League completed before this date.

12/13 November 2022 – Final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup.

14 November 2022 – Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

21 November to 18 December 2022 – Qatar World Cup takes place.

4 December 2022 – Championship matches to begin again after the World Cup group stage.

26 December 2022 – Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

28 May 2023 – Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures.

3 June 2023 – FA Cup final.

10 June 2023 – Champions League final.

So basically, players who are involved in the World Cup final and third / fourth place match, will have Premier League games only a week later.

This is going to be crazy for so many players and clubs, not just the elite with elite players involved right to the end of the World Cup in Qatar.

As for Newcastle United, relegation would make it even worse, starting the season a week earlier and Championship games commencing again (during the season in December) three weeks before the Premier League will. With every chance Newcastle would still have some players involved in next year’s World Cup.

For fans though, so much football next season!

Here’s hoping that with new owners in place, new Head Coach and indeed whole new club set up, relegation doesn’t strike this season, as it would be a serious setback.

