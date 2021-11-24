News

Peter Schmeichel gives his support to ‘fantastic’ Steve Bruce for Manchester United job

Peter Schmeichel is now the latest to come out and say Steve Bruce would be ideal for the vacancy at Old Trafford.

At the weekend former Newcastle and England defender Sol Campbell (see below) pushed forward the idea of the sacked NUFC Head Coach replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Then as the odds tumbled from 100/1 to as low as 14/1, respected Manchester United journalist Andy Mitten confirmed (see below) that Steve Bruce was ‘very keen’ on the post of interim manager at Man Utd until the end of the season (initially…) and stated that Bruce ‘believes he could help stabilise the dressing room’ at Old Trafford.

In supporting his former teammate for the job, Peter Schmeichel has reasoned: ‘Get somebody who knows the club. Get somebody who is known by the club as well. Get somebody like Steve Bruce, that would be fantastic.’

When putting forward Bruce as the ideal candidate, Peter Schmeichel makes clear what the priorities are for the new manager and why Steve Bruce would be ideal to work on Manchester United’s biggest weakness…’Work on defending, not conceding goals. You cannot concede the number of goals we are doing and anybody who goes in there, would start with that.’

Well Steve Bruce was an excellent defender but as we all know, just because somebody excelled as a player in a particular position, it doesn’t then automatically follow that as a manager, the team they manage will be great in that area of the pitch.

This is where Newcastle United fans simply are lost for words (almost), that pundits and journalists can simply ignore the reality of what happened at St James Park under Steve Bruce in those long 27 months.

Peter Schmeichel putting forward his old mate as the perfect answer to sort Man Utd’s defending out, yet Steve Bruce inherited a defence at Newcastle from Rafa Benitez that had only conceded 47 and 48 goals in his two PL seasons, each time only six PL clubs conceding less, to then Bruce with the same players AND money spent such as £15m on Jamal Lewis – the team conceding 58 and 62 goals, with the ultimate conclusion before his sacking of Steve Bruce making Newcastle compete with Norwich to be the very worst defence in the Premier League!

However, let’s not let facts get in the way of a good story, all power to Peter Schmeichel and others in their quest to get Steve Bruce into the Old Trafford hotseat, something that would be truly special…

Peter Schmeichel talking on CBS Sports about the Manchester United vacancy – 23 November 2021:

“I would love to have somebody who comes in now, puts the pressure on the players.

“A new voice, get them out there performing.

“Without making massive changes in style, or system, or something that the next one, the real one, the one they really want, has to come in and then start over again.

“…Work on defending, not conceding goals.

“You cannot concede the number of goals we are doing and anybody who goes in there, would start with that.

“You have to take small steps, you can’t just jump straight in and say we are going to play a pressing game.

“You can’t do that, the first thing thing you have to do is give confidence to everybody in the team.

“I just like the idea, if it is an interim, get somebody who knows the club.

“Get somebody who is known by the club as well.

“Get somebody like Steve Bruce, that would be fantastic.”

Well connected Manchester United journalist Andy Mitten writing in The Athletic – 22 November 2021:

Who should be the next manager of Manchester United?

‘So, who could be that interim man?

It might be perfect for Ralf Rangnick, the 63-year-old German who has influenced many younger coaches, was so successful at RB Leipzig and helped form the concept of gegenpressing.

Ernesto Valverde did a superb job in Spain, especially with Athletic Bilbao. He also won three titles with Greece’s Olympiakos and two with Barcelona before being sacked last year.

Rudi Garcia, 57, coached the Lyon team who knocked out Manchester City of the Champions League the season before last, and helped develop Memphis Depay and the French club’s incredible young midfield.

Laurent Blanc, 56, is hugely experienced and now coaching in Qatar after four years away from management following his three years at PSG and two years with the French national team.

The Athletic also understands former United captain Steve Bruce, recently let go by Newcastle, would be very keen on the role, and believes he could help stabilise the dressing room.’

Sol Campbell speaking on PL Analysis TV about Manchester United sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 20 November 2021:

“You know, it is a really sticky situation.

“Do they stick or move?

“If they are moving, it is costing them a lot of money, to move Ole on and bring somebody else in, it’s a lot of money.

“I know they have got a lot of money to go and spend…and you do have to look at the books [as well].

“Where they are…

“Is a Steve Bruce good, coming in?

“Just for kind of six months?”

