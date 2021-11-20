News

Paul Merson – Newcastle United will be relegated unless this happens

Paul Merson is concerned about Newcastle United…

The former Walsall and Middlesbrough player seeing relegation looming for NUFC.

Unless of course, they start winning football matches.

After a shocking last eleven months under Steve Bruce (and minimally / very recently, Graeme Jones) of seven wins in the last forty one games and not a single victory in the last six months, Paul Merson has now set Newcastle United a target.

Despite no wins at all so far this season, or indeed for six months, Paul Merson believes Newcastle United have to win their next three home matches, or at an absolute minimum, get two wins and a draw from these games at St James Park against Brentford, Norwich and Burnley.

Victories in these particular three games would of course be especially valuable, as at the same time they would also be denying relegation rivals points. Although of course, nobody would complain if Eddie Howe’s team went and won at the Emirates next Saturday, or even brought home what would be a bonus point.

First things first though and as Paul Merson correctly (for a change) declares, it is a ‘massive game of football’ at St James Park this afternoon. If they win it will be a first victory of the season at the thirteenth attempt for Newcastle, whilst at the same time it would mean five defeats in a row for Brentford, the newly promoted club dragged right into the relegation fight after having picked up twelve points in their opening seven PL matches.

Paul Merson on the Newcastle United situation: ‘If they don’t get at least seven points in this period, they’ll get relegated.’

As he points out the games that then follow (see below) this opening four game challenge for Eddie Howe, who cruelly now will miss the Brentford game and have to self-isolate for ten days, having tested positive for Covid.

It is a funny old game but yes, ending December with games against Leicester, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Everton is a tough ask to pick up many points. However, IF Eddie Howe can get results in these next four games, it is amazing what a bit of momentum and confidence can do. After all, even though having Steve Bruce in charge, Newcastle won these away games at both Everton and Leicester last season, as well as getting a point at Anfield and one at home against Man City.

Paul Merson predicts both a first win and a first Premier League clean sheet of the season for Newcastle United today.

The sun is shining on Tyneside this morning and hopefully the dark clouds that have been hanging over St James Park for so long, will shortly be just a distant memory.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda – 19 November 2021:

“This is a massive game of football in the Premier League.

“Newcastle United finally have a new manager in Eddie Howe and they have three winnable games at home coming up.

“If they don’t get at least seven points in this period, they’ll get relegated.

“They have a terrible run of games after that, so they’ll have to make the most of this one.

“I fancy them to get a narrow victory at home against Brentford.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 1-0 Brentford.”

Newcastle United’s remaining Premier League games of 2021:

Saturday 20 November 3pm – Brentford home

Saturday 27 November 12.30pm – Arsenal away (BT Sport)

Tuesday 30 November 7.30pm – Norwich home (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 4 December 3pm – Burnley home

Sunday 12 December 2pm – Leicester away (Sky Sports)

Thursday 16 December 8pm – Liverpool away (BT Sport)

Sunday 19 December 2pm – Man City home (Sky Sports)

Monday 27 December 8pm – Man Utd home (Sky Sports)

Thursday 30 December 7.30pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

