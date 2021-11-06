Opinion

Paul Merson goes way over the top on Newcastle United

I like and admire Paul Merson, no honestly, I really do.

He was a very good player back in the day but more importantly, the courage and honesty when confronting his off the pitch problems have been inspiring.

Paul Merson willing to go public and talk about his various addictions, so valuable when helping others who find themselves in similar positions, or with members of their family, or friends, battling addiction.

His recent Football, Gambling and Me documentary was essential viewing and can still be seen via the BBC i-player.

So, having said all that, when it comes to him talking about Newcastle United, Paul Merson still very much pushes the limits of your patience!

I know it is his way to go way over the top anyway…BUT…with Newcastle United , the Merson ‘over the top’ appears to go so much higher.

Speaking about the situation at St James Park currently, Paul Merson claiming: ‘Newcastle don’t have a manager going into this game and I don’t think anyone wants the job either.’

Talk about making a drama out of a crisis…

Yes, this past month has been anything but smooth BUT considering the new owners had minimal notice before suddenly finding they actually were able to at last take over Newcastle United, it isn’t exactly a surprise that there have been so many instant challenges, including finding the (right!) manager to replace the failure that was Steve Bruce (0 wins in 9 games this season, 7 in his final 38, just in case you have been living on another planet and hadn’t seen these stats a million times already since he belatedly left)..

The new NUFC owners taking over a car crash of a club and inheriting a catalogue of problems to start, including getting out of relegation trouble AND at the same time wanting to start the rebuild for the future as well.

Considering when Alan Pardew walked out in December 2014 it took seven months to appoint a manager (John Carver doing his absolute best to get Newcastle relegated in the meantime) and that new manager ended up being Steve McClaren, these new NUFC owners taking a couple of weeks to find the right person is hardly headline making in comparison. Whilst look what happened when Rafa Benitez was forced out, despite leaving behind a middle of the table team (built on minimal / zero net spend), Mike Ashley was reported to have had as many as ten candidates turn him down, including such shocking possibilities as Sam Allardyce, who with his usual class, revealed this on Talksport.

Unai Emery turned down Newcastle this past week but this is far from the first time a club has thought they have definitely got their man, only for it to fail to happen so late in the day. Yes the new ownership could have handled it better but I for one give them leeway, especially with being new to the game AND the rotten situation they inherited, it doesn’t exactly equate to nobody wanting the job at all.

A host of people would snap your hand off to get it and Paul Merson himself admits that Eddie Howe is set to be appointed anyway.

As for this next match, Paul Merson sees nothing other than a hammering for Newcastle United, predicting a 3-0 defeat.

Maybe that will happen… BUT once again, reality doesn’t point to that as the most likely outcome, certainly not by a margin such as that.

Brighton have won none of their last six games, whilst Newcastle have avoided defeat and got a draw in three of their last six PL matches.

In five PL games at home, Brighton have only managed five goals, whilst they haven’t scored more than two goals in any of their 13 games this season.

Indeed, only three PL games ago, Brighton failed to beat or even score against Norwich, the team who have conceded a massive 28 goals in the other ten matches where they have played Premier League opposition this season.

Obviously Brighton are doing decent this season but aren’t suddenly world beaters, whilst Newcastle aren’t anywhere near as bad as Steve Bruce made them look.

Newcastle United need to play better and Graeme Jones needs to ease the brakes off a bit (and make some team changes…), if so I think every chance of United getting something today, maybe even emerging with a new manager as well before midnight strikes, to bemuse Paul Merson even further.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle are in major trouble at the moment.

“They’re going to set up defensively this weekend but Brighton have quality all over the pitch and should be able to break them down easily.

“Newcastle don’t have a manager going into this game and I don’t think anyone wants the job either.

“Eddie Howe is evidently going to become the club’s manager this month but I don’t think that whets the appetite of the Newcastle fanbase.

“I like Eddie Howe as a manager.

“But I’m not sure he’s going to rock the boat with the players at his disposal.

“One of these clubs is a proper team and one isn’t at the moment.

“I think Brighton should win this Premier League game comfortably.

“Prediction: Brighton 3 Newcastle 0.”

