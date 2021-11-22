Player Ratings

Newcastle v Brentford player ratings results from NUFC fans – Highest highs to Lowest lows

The results of the Newcastle v Brentford player ratings by fans, Eddie Howe taking charge of his first NUFC match but having to do so remotely, after testing positive for covid on the eve of the game.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Some very high highs, down to the lowest lows in these latest ratings.

Joelinton (8.0), man of the match, who’d have thought it?

If he had stuck that late chance away, which he should have done, when it was put on a plate for him by ASM, the Brazilian could have been moving into 9.something territory. Scoring and playing so well in his first Eddie Howe match, was something to behold, imagine if it had been two goals in this opening Howe game, compared to only six goals in his previous 79 PL appearances?

It would be a massive bonus if Joelinton could now continue in this kind of form he showed on Saturday, whilst if he can add even an average killer scoring touch, we could bizarrely have a real player on our side.

Allan Saint-Maximin (7.4) did really well and if others, especially Joelinton, had finished the opportunities he helped create, it would have been surely a far higher rating from fans. ASM had plenty shots of his own and they varied from high and wide to the smart finish when he did score, great to see him back to form after such a barren spell following five of the first six PL matches having a goal or assist in five of them.

Only three other players got a rating of 6.0 or higher, with Jonjo Shelvey (6.5) reminding us of what he can be capable of in terms of linking play going forward. A bit more movement and effort, Shelvey had a decent game, although wasn’t great in helping defensively. This is a start but he has to do far better, far more often, to justify a longer-term place in the team.

Callum Wilson (6.0) battled away and kept the Brentford defence on their toes with some unselfish work. Was unlucky to see an early header flash wide of the post from a Joelinton cross and then he couldn’t quite get enough power on a shot after a set-piece fell his way, Ivan Toney able to clear.

Off the bench for the final 20 minutes, it was good to see Ryan Fraser (6.1) more engaged than recently and he put in an excellent cross for ASM to rescue a point.

As for the rest of the players who were in the starting eleven, largely disappointing.

Karl Darlow has struggled since replacing Freddie Woodman this season and after arguably having been at fault for a number of goals, on Saturday he had a shocker, both the first and third goals saw the keeper really poor. A rating of only 2.2 from fans as he is surely now set to see Martin Dubravka come in.

The next two weakest NUFC starting players for fans, were Ciaran Clark (3.6) and Jamaal Lascelles (4.2), the pair of them leading charmed lives in having kept their places this season, despite really struggling, Saturday was no different.

Joe Willock (4.7) struggled to make an impact, whilst Jacob Murphy (5.0) did a bit going forward but was a major worry in defence. A similar story with Matt Ritchie (5.2) on the other side.

Fabian Schar (5.1) had a bit of a mixed game on his return, at times looking ok and especially when bringing the ball out of defence, not helped when it came to the defending having Clark and Lascelles alongside him.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 11am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Brentford player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Saturday 20 November 3pm

Goals:

Brentford

Toney 11, Henry 31, Lascelles own goal 61

Newcastle:

Lascelles 10, Joelinton 39, Saint-Maximin 75

(In brackets the first half stats)

Possession was Brentford 48% (45%) Newcastle 52% (55%)

Total shots were Brentford 10 (7) Newcastle 23 (16)

Shots on target were Brentford 4 (4) Newcastle 9 (7)

Corners were Brentford 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (5)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,131 (Brentford 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar (Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock (Fraser 71), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lewis, Krafth, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle

(Match Report : Newcastle United – One step beyond – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer excellent as he tells it straight on good AND bad parts of Eddie Howe’s first game – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe deputy gives verdict after Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United part-owner issues public message to fans after Eddie Howe’s first game – Read HERE)

(Thomas Frank really fair after 3-3 draw despite no invite to the ‘big party’ at St James Park – Read HERE)

(Martin Keown spots Newcastle’s very obvious weakest link against Brentford – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

