Newcastle United part-owner issues public message to fans after Eddie Howe’s first game

It was Eddie Howe’s first match and whilst he couldn’t be there in person, watching on from the stands were Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Jamie Reuben and Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

The new Newcastle United ownership out in force for the new Head Coach’s opening game.

For a neutral, it was a great spectacle. Some pretty shocking defending at both ends of the pitch intermingled with some very decent goals.

Whilst Newcastle did score first, the fact they came from 2-1 down and 3-2 down, makes the point feel better than it otherwise would do.

As for both Newcastle fans and players, they gave it their all to the final whistle.

As part of the NUFC ownership, Mehrdad Ghodoussi had this to say before and after the six goal thriller.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi via Twitter pre and post-match:

Friday 19 November 2021 before the Brentford match:

“Let’s put all our might behind the team tomorrow.

“Let’s roar and let the world know, this is our house, this is Newcastle.”

Saturday 20 November 2021 after Newcastle 3 Brentford 3:

“Thank you to all of you for your ROAR.

“We heard you, the players heard you, the world heard you!

“We will build and we will win.

“Thank you to the incredible fight by the squad.

“We are grateful.”

No lack of effort, certainly from the terraces, whilst for those on the pitch, plenty for Eddie Howe to consider ahead of the game against Arsenal in seven days time.

Better times do lie ahead BUT this relegation struggle is very real and the good thing is, nobody connected with NUFC is pretending otherwise.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Saturday 20 November 3pm

Goals:

Brentford

Toney 11, Henry 31, Lascelles own goal 61

Newcastle:

Lascelles 10, Joelinton 39, Saint-Maximin 75

(In brackets the first half stats)

Possession was Brentford 48% (45%) Newcastle 52% (55%)

Total shots were Brentford 10 (7) Newcastle 23 (16)

Shots on target were Brentford 4 (4) Newcastle 9 (7)

Corners were Brentford 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (5)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,131 (Brentford 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar (Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock (Fraser 71), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lewis, Krafth, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle

