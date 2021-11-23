News

Newcastle United part owner – Incredible six weeks

Formerly a Director at Queens Park Rangers, Jamie Reuben is loving it at Newcastle United.

One of the part owners forming the consortium that bought the club from Mike Ashley, he is looking forward to better times ahead.

Describing the last six weeks as ‘incredible’ since the takeover, Jamie Reuben is also ‘incredibly happy’ to have Eddie Howe as the new Head Coach.

Whilst the result on Saturday wasn’t ‘incredible’, the game was certainly far more entertaining than what Newcastle fans had become resigned to, with Eddie Howe putting the focus on attack.

It was also the right strategy when it came to trying to get a result, only undone due to Karl Darlow having a nightmare, including gifting two goals, whilst the back five also struggled.

Jamie Reuben had a message for the Newcastle fans, declaring: ‘Your support means everything to us and we are hoping for much better times in the future.’

Talking of support, when visiting the Newcastle United fans Foodbank stall before Saturday’s game, Jamie Reuben met and spoke to volunteers who were helping to collect cash pre-match.

Before he left to go inside St James Park, Jamie Reuben stuffed a wad of notes into one of the collecting buckets. Those notes he added to the collection will be doubled, along with the rest of Saturday’s collection and indeed every pre-match Foodbank collection this season, as the Reuben Foundation are doubling any cash that is donated before games by fans this season.

So next time you are passing the NUFC Foodbank volunteers pre-match, remember that whatever you contribute in terms of money will be worth double that to the Foodbank.

It’s a funny thing that when wealthy people support charities / give cash to good causes, you will always get some who will greet that with something along the lines of well they have loads of money, as if it can / should be expected.

Well, for over fourteen years we have had a Newcastle United owner who was only interested in taking benefits for himself and the rest of his business empire from our football club, rather than wanting to give back to the community.

So when anybody, rich or not so rich, gives to a good cause, it should always be recognised as a positive.

Jamie Reuben speaking to the Chronicle when paying a pre-match visit to the Newcastle United Fans Foodbank stall on Saturday before the Brentford game:

“I think it is incredible that all these people come out on their day off to collect money for the community.

“They are such an important part of this family, we are delighted to support them and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who gives to them and to the volunteers.”

Head Coach:

“I am incredibly happy [for Newcastle United] to have Eddie Howe.

“I wish him a speedy recovery and we are excited to see some good results on the pitch [as the season progresses].

“It has been incredible [these past six weeks after the takeover], hopefully in a couple of hours it will be [even] more incredible.

“We are deeply grateful for all the support we have got.

“I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you [to the fans].

“Your support means everything to us and we are hoping for much better times in the future.”

