News

Newcastle United owners confident key sponsor deals will soon get green light and Sports Direct will go

A busy day for the Newcastle United owners.

Amanda Staveley having a very interesting interview published on Thursday (11 November 2021) on the official Newcastle United TV channel NUFC TV (read / watch HERE).

Then later on today, it was confirmed (see below) that she had also been in attendance at the latest get together of the 20 Premier League clubs.

Top of the list in terms of priorities for the Newcastle United owners at today’s meeting, was progress towards being able to get sponsorship deals in place.

Amanda Staveley confirming that the new Newcastle United owners hope they will be able to start putting these in place by the end of this month, which she indicates is tied in with then being able to get rid of the horrendous Sports Direct advertising that sadly continues to blight St James Park.

The temporary Premier League ban on related party sponsorship deals will come to an end within the next two weeks, then it will be a case of those deals able to happen for Newcastle United (and any other Premier League club) and only a case then of how much will be agreed for those deals AND how those amounts will be policed…

Amanda Staveley speaking today (Thursday 11 November 2021) as reported by The Mail:

“It is in the Premier League’s hands, but we will be seeking to do sponsorship deals as fast as possible. The moratorium does not stop us from working on them, getting ready for that time now. So it is really important.

“Our concern is that the process the Premier League do is quick enough so after we close the moratorium we can get sponsorships out. Obviously that’s a really important part of the process.

“The Sports Direct signs I’m looking forward to coming down.

“It’s a slight frustration when I go into the stadium and I try and take a picture which doesn’t have Sports Direct in it.

“We will inject our own money into the January transfer window.

“We are committed to investing in this club. We do not need sponsorship revenue to do that.

“We’ve already invested £38million [of equity] last week and we’ll invest whatever we need to enter into the transfer window. So we’re not stupid.

“We know January transfer windows are not where we really want to be. We’re committed to this club at every level.”

Whilst the Independent.ie carried these quotes from Amanda Staveley today – Thursday 11 November 2021:

“This moratorium was so difficult for us. We’ve really taken a big battering. And so I’m hoping that we’ll get this lifted as quickly as possible.

“And then the Sports Direct signage will come off. With Sports Direct, I’m looking forward to it coming down.

“It’s hard because Mike was very fair, he did a good deal. He was fair to me, I was a pain in the a.se to him for years.

“We’re working on (the new rules) now, we hope the moratorium will end.

“We will have to take advice as to how long that process will go because it’s not in our control, it’s in the Premier League’s control but we will be seeking to do sponsorship deals as fast as possible.

“That does not stop us from working on them and getting ready for that time.

“The moratorium was a shock. We did not expect that to happen. How could you imagine that all commercial deals would be off?”

“I have a lot of friends at other clubs…and also I have a lot of respect for the Premier League.

“I think we’ve got the greatest league in the world and I believe in the collective power of that league.”

