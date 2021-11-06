News

Newcastle United manager search in very final stages – Update from The Athletic

The search for the next Newcastle United manager is now set to conclude.

The Athletic have been at the very forefront of the coverage and as well as the usual excellent insight provided by George Caulkin, his colleague David Ornstein has been first with the exclusives.

It was he who first revealed that Unai Emery was the top choice for Newcastle’s new owners and that talks had taken place, Ornstein the first to report on Tuesday that the Spaniard was set to take over on Tyneside once Villarreal’s Champions League match against Young Boys was out of the way.

As we now know, things didn’t exactly go to plan…though both David Ornstein and George Caulkin guided us through the wreckage of that collapsed plan, which then extended into being first with the news on Eddie Howe then becoming set to be the new NUFC boss instead.

David Ornstein now further updating and whilst some fans were worried by no news / confirmation on Friday, the man from The Athletic saying that Eddie Howe is now expected to sign his contract and become Newcastle United manager today (Saturday 6 November).

Ornstein saying that his information is that Eddie Howe will then attend the match at Brighton, which has a 5.30pm kick-off and of course isn’t far from Howe’s (current!) home on the south coast.

As also reported elsewhere, the latest update from The Athletic states that Eddie Howe has agreed a two and half year contract with the new Newcastle United owners, whilst Howe’s former assistants Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone are set to once again be his backroom team, as they were at Bournemouth. Graeme Jones also continuing for the foreseeable, though in what role remains to be seen.

Both Eddie Howe and Unai Emery were interviewed via Zoom last weekend and David Ornstein now giving this insight via The Athletic into what happened:

‘Internally, it was always acknowledged that Howe interviewed better than Emery on Sunday, that he offered details and specifics about what he could do to lift the team from near the bottom of the table.

Emery spoke in generalities and, in the end, his calibre and CV is what swung it for him, but Howe had a plan, talking about players they might target in January and his ideas regarding coaching and analytics and where Graeme Jones, the assistant manager, would fit in.’

All managers will, in the final analysis, be judged on results.

Would Unai Emery have been a success…the better bet? That sliding doors moment has now gone, though of course no doubt plenty of Newcastle fans will be keen to look back in the future, to see what happened at the respective clubs when Eddie Howe and not Unai Emery became the first manager under this new NUFC ownership.

Lets hope that Newcastle United and Eddie Howe prove to find themselves on the right side of history.

