Newcastle United Live TV Matches update – Premier League January live games announced

The latest announcement has been made on Newcastle United Live TV Matches for the 2021/22 season.

The announcement covers the Premier League games in January 2022.

These January 2022 live TV games were scheduled to be announced on 11 October 2021 along with the December 2021 games – but that announcement was seven days late and only went up until the start of January.

So that left us still waiting to see if Watford at home (3pm on Saturday 15 January 2022) and / or Leeds away (3pm on Saturday 22 January) would be chosen for live UK TV coverage.

That belated announcement came today and whilst ten Premier League games have been moved in total, no further Newcastle ones have.

So we now know the entire Premier League fixture schedule right up to (but not including) Newcastle v Everton, which is currently set to be played at 3pm on Saturday 9 February 2022. That full confirmed NUFC schedule (excluding FA Cup game(s)) for the next three months can be seen below.

The announcement for which Premier League games in February 2022 are going to be shown on live TV is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday 14 December.

Starting with Brighton away tomorrow though, an astonishing 8 Newcastle United Live TV Matches have been selected from the final 10 NUFC Premier League fixtures of 2021.

However, none of the Newcastle United January fixtures have been chosen, including Southampton away which is on Sunday 2 January 2022,

This is how the August, September, October, November, December, January NUFC 2021/22 Premier League schedule now looks:

Sunday 15 August 2pm – Newcastle 2 West Ham 4 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 21 August 3pm – Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Saturday 28 August 3pm – Newcastle 2 Southampton 2

Saturday 11 September 3pm – Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1

Friday 17 September 8pm – Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 25 September 3pm – Watford 1 Newcastle 1

Saturday 2 October 3pm – Wolves 2 Newcastle 1

Sunday 17 October 4.30pm – Newcastle 2 Spurs 3 (Sky Sports)

Saturday 23 October 3pm – Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 1

Saturday 30 October 3pm – Newcastle 0 Chelsea 3

Saturday 6 November 5.30pm – Brighton away (BT Sport)

Saturday 20 November 3pm – Brentford home

Saturday 27 November 12.30pm – Arsenal away (BT Sport)

Tuesday 30 November 7.30pm – Norwich home (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 4 December 3pm – Burnley home

Sunday 12 December 2pm – Leicester away (Sky Sports)

Thursday 16 December 8pm – Liverpool away (BT Sport)

Sunday 19 December 2pm – Man City home (Sky Sports)

Monday 27 December 8pm – Man Utd home (Sky Sports)

Thursday 30 December 7.30pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

Sunday 2 January 2pm – Southampton away

Saturday 15 January 3pm – Watford home

Saturday 22 January 3pm – Leeds away

Premier League Official Announcement:

‘Fixtures are amended throughout the season for several reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made.

Period of matches (Provisional date of announcement)

December 2021 and January 2022 (11 October 2021)

February 2022 (14 December 2021)

March 2022 (24 January 2022)

April 2022 (21 February 2022)

May 2022 (4 April 2022)

