Opinion

Newcastle United fan takes on role of offering Brentford fans advice – Doesn’t end well

Brentford fans are experiencing their first ever Premier League visit to Tyneside.

As always, I was interested in The Mag feature where we hear what the away fans are saying ahead of the match.

Reading it the other day, it was great to read the quotes from their main message board, loads of Brentford fans looking forward so much to their visit and the vast majority commenting (read HERE), making a real weekend of it, or at the very least an overnight stay.

A real refreshing bonus as well that Newcastle fans were being allowed a brief break from being held accountable for all the woes of the World.

The quotes from Brentford fans were via their Griffin Park Grapevine message board and I had a bit of time this Saturday morning, so decided to have a look for myself at what else was being said ahead of the game.

Anyway, when I delved into it, there was a separate thread on the Brentford fans message board that had been started by a Newcastle United fan.

He was offering a kind of advisory role as a sort of Geordie cultural ambassador, offering Brentford fans advice ahead of their trip.

As I read on I found it quite intriguing (including some pretty creative use of the English language…Key Side????), however, it doesn’t end well…

Geordie in peace (GIP):

‘Morning ladies and gents hope your looking fwd to your weekend in Newcastle just a couple of pointers for you

your seats are quarter of a mile from the pitch , give yourselves plenty time to climb to level 7 ( it’s a killer )

GIP:

‘Also enjoy over 180 pubs within walking distance of the ground , you might like the Gate it has around 12 pubs under one roof , if you like it rough and ready head for the big market ( don’t wear your colours there ) I feel you like a little bit more upmarket head for the key side on the river , also a lot more expensive, ha.’

GIP:

‘Away fans never get any trouble in Newcastle the banter is always first class , but be carful of the DJs in the pubs They rip the Phish out of away fans , all good humoured , after 6.30 the Door staff can be funny about football tops , so if your planning to stay out on the drink , bring a shirt with you.’

GIP:

‘Any of the younger lads want a good night out after the match , head over to Osbourne road in Jesmond , some cracking bars all on one road , it’s only £2/3 quid in Taxi from city centre , some real classy lasses drink there.’

Brentford fan:

‘Shame on your club for the takeover.’

GIP:

‘I could argue with you all day with the morals of this take over thing , we had an owner who assist stripped our club for 14 years , if you don’t like what the saudies do , will you be blacklisting the World Cup because Qatar human records are just as bad if not worse than the saudies , will you stop using BP garages stop your kids watching Disney, will you stop using Facebook , blacklist the boxing and the F1 Or is it just the NUFC takeover that bothers you , Hand on heart would you turn down someone taking over your club with at least £325 billion to spend , we are football fans and not into politics.’

GIP:

‘A lot of stag and hen doos up at the min , so Friday and Saturday nights get a bit roudy.

Got nothing against the gay community but by god they know how to party , we have an area down by central station Called the pink triangle , been I few times with the wife ( held on to her for dear life ) don’t know what I was thinking ???? What a great night we had , drag comedians who are the most foul mouthed funny people and not a pick of bother to be seen.’

GIP:

‘No one says netty now unless your over 80 , plus not a lot of people say ( why I man hinny ) unless your from London , we have a massive student community and they are from every place in Europe so speaking Geordie is not that popular in some bars.’

GIP:

‘Off to Glasgow for work bu back Friday night , might see some of you Saturday lunch time in the Gate area , East European pole dancers and blue comedy from around 1pm in most of the bars ( deffo no kids ) enjoy your weekend and stay safe.’

GIP:

‘Just heard one of our Saudie owners will be in attendance on Sat , so Wor flags going to be putting on a display in the gallowgate end.’

Brentford fan:

‘Easy mate, any decent cafes up jesmond/gosforth way? Don’t want anything pretentious. Greasy fry up, with chips (sorry FJ!)

GIP:

‘Gos forth high street has a pub weatherspoons called the job bulman , they do a cracking all you can eat breakfast for £6 plus they serve alcohol from 9am Doonbar and john Smith £2 a pint.’

Brentford fan:

‘Staying in Elswick. Don’t plan on spending much time there but anyone know what the area is like?’

GIP:

‘Can I ask what colour you are ? Not being racist but you will not be to welcome in certain parts ? Good thing is , not far from the ground.’

Brentford fan:

‘Same guys now welcoming a Muslim owned football club no doubt. Thick as mince, the lot of them.’

Brentford fan:

‘Does that include the Saudi owners?’

GIP:

‘I was not being nasty but there is certain parts of Elswick where a white man is not welcome , nothing to do with being a Muslim, but if you want to turn it to that, crack on.’

Brentford fan:

‘Ah, one of these fabled no go zones we keep hearing about. Probably time to retreat or jog on.’

Brentford fan:

‘Safe to say thank god I live in London. There is probably one black person that lives in that town.’

GIP:

‘You would see if you went there after dark , but no doubt you would be the exception to the rule , why would I make it up , I don’t care where your fans stay.

‘I bet you anything you want , you would walk one way up Elswick Road after 9pm and you would get a taxi back down , you will not do the same journey twice.

Brentford fan:

Especially 9pm?

Mate you are talking to people who have lived in London for years.Grown up in London. Brixton, Southall, Bethnal Green I could go on.

We have grown up surrounded by ethnic minorities and many of us come from those groups too.

You make out Elswick Road is some sort of nightmare after the watershed.

We have thousands of Elswick Roads here, but we don’t fear them.

And we would not fear Elswick. Why would we why should we?

I reckon we would probably enjoy it the same way we have enjoyed other so called no go areas.’

Brentford fan:

‘This sounds like a challenge. One for Fleet John as penance for his literary idleness? Are there pubs serving Strongbow en route?’

Brentford fan:

‘We always like a drink in the no go pubs, check out our Nottingham Forest away report from a few years ago. Sadly we are on the last train back to London at 19:02 so can’t drink there after 21:00.’

GIP:

‘Not a lot of pubs on Elswick Road now , all been closed down as most people up there don’t drink alcohol.’

Brentford fan:

‘This board isn’t made up of 5,000 people within 2 miles of Brentford, it’s people who live all over the world and most of the Uk in all it’s good and bad.

The idea of a non changing area where everyone is exactly as they always were for hundreds of years just screams “limited gene pool” to me.’

GIP:

‘To be honest , I don’t care for their way of life , but to see my club awash with money and our club competing with the best is all us fans are after , the way this guy is talking they lock their woman in sheds and let them out at Xmas to cook the Turkey ,, the face and mouthpiece of our club now is a woman ? So they can’t think that badly of them , coz I could not see multi millionaire Amanda Stavely hanging around with them.’

Brentford fan:

‘They have quite a flexible approach to heathen foreigners compared to women at home. A bit like BNP thugs usually choosing black or asian barristers to defend them in court.’

