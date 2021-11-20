Opinion

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 3 Brentford 3.

A game where Newcastle United opened brightly and scored after 10 minutes, only to concede within seconds…

Then after falling both 2-1 and 3-2 behind, came back to level twice but couldn’t find the winner in a very open game.

MATCH RATINGS:

Karl Darlow – 0

Absolutely shocking.

I can’t believe Dubravka has sat on the bench for the last THREE games whilst this guy continues to stand between the posts during the most important period in the season.

Terrible keeping for the first goal but the third one really takes the biscuit. What was he doing in the build up? Stick him in the reserves then get rid in January.

Murphy – 5

Thought he did ok!

Probably not good enough, lets be honest, but decent pace and offers something going forward.

Suspect defensively, especially for the second goal.

Schar – 6

A welcome return to the side.

Was going to give him a 7 but you can’t concede three at home to Brentford and get a seven can you?

I still thought he did ok though – head and shoulders above the two other centre backs playing alongside him.

Lascelles – 4

Scored the opener but really really really not good enough.

Howe has a massive call in January because even though he is the captain, his performances don’t justify his selection.

Clark – 3

Three is generous.

Ran all over the place by Toney. He has to be moved on and replaced asap.

Ritchie – 4

Same again, love the guy and he works his socks off, but not good enough.

He has been terrible this season.

I do think he was a little better today and will probably suit him more under Howe, but not good enough.

Shelvey – 7

One of the better players today.

Made things happen, got himself about the pitch.

Calm and composed in the middle.

Let’s see how long he can keep it up for before slipping back into the Jonjo we all know.

Willock – 3

Overrated and was non-existent again today.

I never understood the hurrah about him during the summer and he’s been so far below sub-part this season.

Needs to improve but looks out of his depth in a poor NUFC squad.

Joelinton – 7

Probably his best game for NUFC.

First touch was spot on, made things happen, ran his heart out and took his goal brilliantly… could and should have won it at the end.

ASM – 8

NUFC still look like a one man team.

If ASM is making things happen then we have a chance. What a player.

Wilson – 5

Not his day today, had a few chances that he should have taken.

SUBS:

Fraser – 7

Great impact, great cross.

Would still go with Joelinton against Arsenal (can’t believe I’m saying that!).

Longstaff – N/A

(Not involved enough to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Saturday 20 November 3pm

Goals:

Brentford

Toney 11, Henry 31, Lascelles own goal 61

Newcastle:

Lascelles 10, Joelinton 39, Saint-Maximin 75

(In brackets the first half stats)

Possession was Brentford 48% (45%) Newcastle 52% (55%)

Total shots were Brentford 10 (7) Newcastle 23 (16)

Shots on target were Brentford 4 (4) Newcastle 9 (7)

Corners were Brentford 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (5)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,131 (Brentford 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar (Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock (Fraser 71), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lewis, Krafth, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle

(Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

You can follow Jonathan on Twitter @jonnyinsg

