Videos

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 match highlights and all six goals – Watch them here

Watch the Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 match highlights below.

See all six goals in an eventful match that threw up plenty of talking points.

Including how on earth Karl Darlow let in that equaliser…

Starting brightly, Newcastle United took the lead against Brentford only ten minutes in through Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson having already flashed a header just wide of the target.

However, as you can see in these highlights below, Newcastle scoring three very decent goals in total, only to concede three really poor ones.

Dubravka has to come in for Darlow but pretty much the entire defence couldn’t complain if replaced on Saturday.

Now we face Arsenal on Saturday and hope to see the NUFC goals keep flowing BUT major improvement needed on the defensive front…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Saturday 20 November 3pm

Goals:

Brentford

Toney 11, Henry 31, Lascelles own goal 61

Newcastle:

Lascelles 10, Joelinton 39, Saint-Maximin 75

(In brackets the first half stats)

Possession was Brentford 48% (45%) Newcastle 52% (55%)

Total shots were Brentford 10 (7) Newcastle 23 (16)

Shots on target were Brentford 4 (4) Newcastle 9 (7)

Corners were Brentford 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (5)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,131 (Brentford 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar (Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock (Fraser 71), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lewis, Krafth, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle

(Alan Shearer excellent as he tells it straight on good AND bad parts of Eddie Howe’s first game – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe deputy gives verdict after Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United part-owner issues public message to fans after Eddie Howe’s first game – Read HERE)

(Thomas Frank really fair after 3-3 draw despite no invite to the ‘big party’ at St James Park – Read HERE)

(Martin Keown spots Newcastle’s very obvious weakest link against Brentford – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

