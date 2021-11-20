Opinion

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Saturday 20 November 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A rollercoaster of a game that will have told Eddie Howe so much…good and bad.

Ben Cooper:

“A very entertaining game ended 3-3 between two motivated and attacking teams.

“Neither of which could defend even the most basic of attacks.

“United changed the formation to what looked like a 3-4-2-1 and certainly got forward more than in any other match this season.

“Unfortunately so did Brentford.

“The end result was that both teams could have scored more goals than they did but neither team can claim to have done enough to win.

“Disappointing for the new regime but they will have a better idea of what is required now.

“Being able to defend primarily.”

Brian Standen:

“Improvement in all departments except for defending our goal, another day you win 3-0.

“Joelinton phenomenal but…

“More positives than negatives but it’s gonna be a struggle.”

Dean Wilkins:

“Well, one very easy decision for Eddie Howe.

“Karl Darlow an absolute shocker today, whether it was stopping the ball going in the net, coming for the ball, coming for crosses, distribution, giving confidence to those in front of him…you name it.

“If Martin Dubravka had played today, Newcastle would have won.”

Billy Miller:

“It’s with no anti-Bruce bias that I say that this was the best we’ve played all season.

“Similar line-up and formation to previous games but loads more intensity.

“Anybody know who that bloke dressed as Joelinton was?

“Shame he couldn’t stay on his feet and get us the winner.

“He deserved it.

“The goals we conceded were sloppy and frustrating.

“Big signs of progress but we need to win games fast.”

GToon:

“That game reminds me of a joke my dad once told me about a bloke ending up in hell and the devil asking him which room he’d like to be in.

“One room had people shovelling coal and being whipped and the other had blokes stood knee deep in sh.te drinking cups of tea.

“I’ll go in that room says the bloke just as the devil announces tea breaks over, back on your heads.

“Well thanks to Darlow, Richie and a couple of others the tea break is over.

“An improved performance but a disastrous result in terms of survival.”

Dave Punton:

“We can’t defend.

“That may well do for Newcastle this season.

“Heading into the final week of November without a win. Woeful.

“I had a gut feeling this game wouldn’t go our way after the Eddie Howe covid news.

“It just has this doomed feel to it all.

“The players tried their best and still they’ve come up short.

“An entertaining 3-3, no doubt, but it still leaves us rock bottom.

“What a bizarre time to be an Nufc fan.

“So much to be happy about and yet the team just cannot get a win.

I’d love to think Howe makes some changes for the next game. He simply must.

It’s all a bit bleak.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Well, we had a go, and enjoyed more than our customary 20% possession.

“The atmosphere was good, and the team seemed to respond to that.

“But we still failed to win at home against a team that were in the Championship last season, that has never played in the PL, and that had lost their previous four games. Whichever way you cut it, that is relegation form. Meanwhile, teams around us won, and so we are bottom.

“Joelinton was the best player on the pitch first half, then reverted to type when he had a chance to win it. ASM was lively.

“I didn’t see much improvement elsewhere to be honest, and we have a terrible defence, but at least we tried to get on the front foot.

“I’d back Howe to succeed, but he’s going to have to accept taking a few steps back before we go forward.”

Paul Patterson:

“Not ideal but what a game.

“The revolution starts now.

“At least it’s a fight and not the whimper we were going down with.”

Nat Seaton:

“We did’t manage to beat Brentford at home but I can say that it was an improvement!

“Even as we tired second half there was a desire to go forward that hasn’t been there for a while.

“More improvement still needed before that first precious win.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Brentford

Toney 11, Henry 31, Lascelles own goal 61

Newcastle:

Lascelles 10, Joelinton 39, Saint-Maximin 75

(In brackets the first half stats)

Possession was Brentford 48% (45%) Newcastle 52% (55%)

Total shots were Brentford 10 (7) Newcastle 23 (16)

Shots on target were Brentford 4 (4) Newcastle 9 (7)

Corners were Brentford 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (5)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,131 (Brentford 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar (Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock (Fraser 71), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lewis, Krafth, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle

