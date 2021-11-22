News

New Premier League report shows Eddie Howe instant impact on key Newcastle United stat

Eddie Howe had around a week and a half to work with most of the Newcastle United squad ahead of his opening NUFC match.

The new Head Coach certainly putting the time and effort in at the training ground.

Though it ended up as ‘typical’ Newcastle United, when a positive covid test on the eve of the game, meant Eddie Howe had to try and influence matchday from his hotel room.

It ended up as a game of two halves…

In one half of the pitch Newcastle United were quite desperate at times when it came to defending.

However, in the attacking half, NUFC gave Eddie Howe a lot of positives, including scoring three goals for the first time since May 2021. Ironically, that game Newcastle didn’t win either, losing 4-3 to Manchester that match.

A new report on this twelfth round of Premier League games has scratched below the surface, giving us a key stat which absolutely highlights how very different this performance was compared to the vast majority we ‘enjoyed’ under Steve Bruce.

The report is from ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows Premier League clubs when it comes to team touches in the opposition penalty area, in this twelfth round of PL matches:

Very interesting to see that Newcastle United managed as many as 35 touches in the opposition penalty area, only Watford of the ‘other 14’ managing (two) more. The Hornets played the final 21 minutes (plus injury time) against only ten men after Maguire’s red card, winning 4-1 and scoring twice in added time.

As for Newcastle, their total of 35 was not far off double the 20 touches that Brentford players managed in the NUFC penalty area.

This shows serious attacking intent and backs up the idea that Newcastle could and should have had even more than the three goals that they did score.

In so many games under Steve Bruce, it was common for Newcastle to have little more than a handful of touches in the opposition penalty area, as well as only one or two shots on target, with a fair few games not a single shot on target.

The touches in the penalty area stat, backed up by the ones below, showing 23 Newcastle shots in total, including nine on target.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Saturday 20 November 3pm

Goals:

Brentford

Toney 11, Henry 31, Lascelles own goal 61

Newcastle:

Lascelles 10, Joelinton 39, Saint-Maximin 75

(In brackets the first half stats)

Possession was Brentford 48% (45%) Newcastle 52% (55%)

Total shots were Brentford 10 (7) Newcastle 23 (16)

Shots on target were Brentford 4 (4) Newcastle 9 (7)

Corners were Brentford 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (5)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,131 (Brentford 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar (Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock (Fraser 71), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lewis, Krafth, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle

