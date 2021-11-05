Opinion

Michael Owen verdict on Eddie Howe set to get Newcastle United job and fans reply

Michael Owen has been reacting to the news that Eddie Howe is seemingly set to be announced as the new Newcastle United manager.

After Unai Emery ruled himself out on Wednesday, Thursday saw Newcastle’s owners in further negotiations with Howe’s representatives.

This culminating in last night bringing reporting across the board that a deal has been ‘agreed in principle’ between Newcastle United and Eddie Howe, with the former Bournemouth boss also bringing in a backroom team of Jason Tindall (assistant), Simon Weatherstone and Stephen Purchess (coaches), as well as Dan Hodges (sports science). Although Graeme Jones is believed to be staying on in some capacity / role.

The formal announcement predicted to come sometime on Friday, ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Brighton on Saturday.

The Times, BBC Sport, The Telegraph, Sky Sports and The Mail all reporting that the new Newcastle United owners have finally got their man.

Also across the board, it is reported that Eddie Howe will be starting a two and a half year contract that will take him up to the end of June 2024.

Michael Owen reacting to the news that Eddie Howe is expected to be named Newcastle’s new manager – via Twitter 4 November 2021:

“If Eddie Howe is confirmed as Newcastle United manager, I’d say that’s a very smart move by the club.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with him over the last year or two on The Premier League world feed and he’s extremely knowledgeable.

“He also strikes me as a very good man manager.”

Fans (including some Newcastle supporters!) replying to what Michael Owen had to say:

David Healy (St Mirren fan):

‘But got his team relegated.’

Graeme Campbell (Man Utd fan):

‘I think Eddie Howe is a good manager but do we think he has the pulling power to attract big players because I’m not convinced. I know money plays a big part but still..’

Chris F (NUFC fan):

‘Do you think Robinho signed for Man City because of Mark Hughes, like?’

Gethynowen (Liverpool fan):

‘I can see them going down, reckon Bruce would of had a better chance of keeping them up.’

Dale Everitt (NUFC fan):

‘His teams defensive record is shocking as is his transfer knowledge £40 million on ibe n Solanke, and sold Ritchie to us who is one of our better players so to say he’s knowledgeable is not the word I’d use.’

Hodl (Bournemouth fan):

‘You need to look at how Solanke is playing at the moment mate. He will be worth 40 mil plus in a year or two.’

Joseph (Blackburn fan):

‘Doesn’t strike me as the manager Newcastle need great football to watch however defensively never feel confident in his teams.’

Gordy (Rangers fan):

‘Screen shorting this cause I’ve a feeling he’ll be sacked by February when they’re struggling in the relegation zone.’

Deedna (Liverpool fan):

‘Massive risk from Newcastle, I can’t see him keeping them up.’

Christopher Church (NUFC fan):

‘Never thought I’d agree with Michael Owen.’

It is always intriguing to see how fans of every other club have an opinion on Newcastle United, their concern for our welfare is, as always, very appreciated…

