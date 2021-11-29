News

Manchester United officially announce Ralf Rangnick – 6th Premier League manager change his season

Manchester United fans have now had official confirmation that Ralf Rangnick is the new team boss, after they forced out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having finished second last season and despite topping their Champions League group and only six points off third in the Premier League in seventh spot, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found himself the sixth Premier League manager to lose his job.

Now today (29 November 2021), Manchester United releasing an official statement (see below) that confirms Ralf Rangnick will be manager until the end of the season.

Then after that, he has another two years as a consultant working for the Old Trafford club.

When sacking Steve Bruce, Ralf Rangnick was one of many names linked with Newcastle United, a similar arrangement (manager until the end of the season and then moving upstairs to be Director of Football) claimed at the time to be a possibility.

The full list of Premier League managers to go this season so far:

3 October 2021 – Xisco Munoz (Watford) with Claudio Ranieri announced 4 October 2021.

20 October 2021 – Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) with Eddie Howe announced 8 November 2021.

1 November 2021 – Nuno (Spurs) with Antonio Conte announced 2 November 2021.

6 November 2021 – Daniel Farke (Norwich City) with Dean Smith announced on the 15 November 2021.

7 November 2021 – Dean Smith (Aston Villa) with Steven Gerrard announced on the 11 November 2021.

21 November 2021 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd) with Ralf Rangnick announced on 29 November 2021.

So that is six gone already and only at match thirteen stage of the season.

In the 2020/21 Premier League season, only four in total lost their jobs during the campaign.

Manchester United official statement – 29 November 2021:

‘Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, subject to work visa requirements.

Following this period, Ralf and the club have agreed that he will continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: “Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

Ralf Rangnick said: “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the first team until Ralf’s work visa is finalised.

The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Lokomotiv Moscow for their co-operation in the process of bringing Ralf to Manchester United.’

