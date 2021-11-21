News

Manchester United fans force out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Yet another Premier League sacking

Manchester United fans have finally got their wish and forced out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having finished second last season and despite topping their Champions League group and only six points off third in the Premier League in seventh spot, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finding himself the sixth Premier League manager to lose his job.

Newcastle supporters left wondering what the media reaction will be this time, as Manchester United fans force out this decent and excellent manager…

The full list of Premier League managers to go this season so far:

3 October 2021 – Xisco Munoz (Watford)

20 October 2021 – Steve Bruce (Newcastle United)

1 November 2021 – Nuno (Spurs)

6 November 2021 – Daniel Farke (Norwich City)

7 November 2021 – Dean Smith (Aston Villa)

21 November 2021 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd)

So that is six gone already and only at match twelve stage of the season.

In the 2020/21 Premier League season, only four in total lost their jobs during the campaign.

Manchester United official statement – 21 November 2021:

‘Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.’

