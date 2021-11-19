News

Lee Charnley sacked by Newcastle United after finishing counting the paperclips – Official statement

Lee Charnley has gone.

Forty three days after Mike Ashley disappeared into the night with his pockets stuffed with £305m.

Thirty days after Steve Bruce departed back home to his beloved north west with a reported £8m pay-off.

Lee Charnley now does the same, though exactly how much he is taking out of the club coffers is an unknown.

What we do know is that…

Lee Charnley received £267,000 for his services to Mike Ashley in the 2018/19 season BUT that then rocketed to a total of £675,000 for doing Ashley’s bidding in the 2019/20 season (the newly published accounts released in August 2021 covering 13 months instead of 12 this time BUT nevertheless a massive hike on what he’d banked previously).

The new owners of course have to say all the ‘right’ polite things (see their statement below) BUT you and I don’t have to.

Lee Charnley, just like Steve Bruce, happy to sit there and be paid fortunes in return for deflecting flak away from Mike Ashley.

So many shameless episodes from Lee Charnley, including of course when quoted in the programme for Steve Bruce’s first game (v Arsenal in August 2019), apologising for the unprofessional and embarrassing lack of communication from both himself and Mike Ashley, giving an absolute promise that this would change.

Yet these past 27 months were even more embarrassing, when it came to Lee Charnley and Mike Ashley treating Newcastle fans with contempt and zero proper communication.

Another small step forward to celebrate and the only thing that spoils the moment is that thought of the pay-off Lee Charnley has walked away with, so that the new Newcastle United owners can now move on and continue their recruitment of people who can take this football club forward.

Newcastle United official statement:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that its managing director, Lee Charnley, has left the club following a handover period with the new ownership group.

Lee has been with the club for 22 years, the last seven of which were as the Magpies’ managing director.

Newcastle United was acquired by an investment group led by PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media in October. The club’s new Board will continue to oversee all operations.

The club has also begun a formal recruitment process to appoint a CEO and will make an announcement in due course.

Lee Charnley said: “To have been at Newcastle United for 22 years has been an honour and a privilege, and the club, its people and our city will always be very special to me.

“As it enters a new chapter in its history under new owners, I wish Amanda, the rest of the Board and everyone connected with the club every success.”

Amanda Staveley said: “I would like to thank Lee sincerely for his support and professionalism during this time of change. His knowledge and assistance have been hugely appreciated by the club’s new Board.

“Lee ends a long association with the club and on behalf of the Board, staff and players, I’d like to wish him the very best for the future.”

