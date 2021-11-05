News

John Barnes clearly bases his Newcastle United script on media claims of NUFC fans expectations

John Barnes has been speaking, once again, about the situation at Newcastle United after the takeover.

Four weeks after that breaking news of Mike Ashley at last selling and now finally a new manager seemingly set to be appointed.

Steve Bruce of course sacked two weeks ago, with Eddie Howe on Thursday night widely reported to have agreed ‘in principle’ a move to Newcastle, with only final details to be ticked off and a formal announcement anticipated sometime today (Friday 5 November).

So where is John Barnes with all of this? Well, as ever, he appears to base all of his views / comments on what the media claim Newcastle fans expect / think, as opposed to…reality:

“Maybe they were thinking that after the new ownership all the top managers would want to come to Newcastle, but that’s not going to be the case.”

“They can’t buy the best players straight away, so they have to be realistic.”

“They’re not suddenly going to be the best team in the league because Steve Bruce is gone.”

Then there is John Barnes stating the patently obvious, as though Newcastle fans have never considered…

“Things were never all of a sudden going to be rosy.”

“The best players and managers aren’t going to go to Newcastle. This is obviously a long-term project…”

“They have to try and stay up this season…”

“They’re not going to get the best players in January…”

“They have to stick with whoever they get and not be disappointed if they don’t get their first choice.”

It is quite incredible how journalists, pundits, opposing fans and so on, are now so keen now to point out the problems at St James Park and the mess the club is in…when as Newcastle fans we have been ridiculed for saying this repeatedly, seeing the direction that Newcastle United was heading in for sure, certain disaster under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Yes, we know things aren’t magically going to change overnight, just because the club has seemingly ambitious new owners with potentially funds to be made available to match that ambition. Nor is getting a proper manager in, going to suddenly see NUFC top of the league.

We know fine well the starting position for the new owners and Eddie Howe, when / if he is confirmed. John Barnes finally getting something right, when he says he thinks Howe will be a ‘good appointment’ for Newcastle United.

What we do though have now is hope, the most important four letter word.

John Barnes speaking to BonusCodeBets:

