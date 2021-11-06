News

Graeme Jones makes public the availability / fitness of Newcastle United players v Brighton

Ahead of the Brighton match at 5.30pm this afternoon, Graeme Jones has revealed which Newcastle United players will and won’t be available for selection.

Against Chelsea, the interim Newcastle United manager went with a team and subs of: Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson (SUBS: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Shelvey, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Gayle).

There were only two Newcastle United players ruled out of that matchday squad last Saturday – Paul Dummett and Elliot Anderson.

With 24 Newcastle United players to ch00se from against Chelsea, Jones had to leave four fit and available Newcastle United players out of the 20 man matchday squad altogether, these were goalkeepers Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman, plus Jeff Hendrick and very surprisingly, Federico Fernandez.

Ahead of the Brighton game, Graeme Jones has revealed that he now has 25 members of the 26 man NUFC first team squad fit and available, with only Paul Dummett still ruled out.

However, Elliot Anderson played for and captained the Under 23s at Southampton on Friday, so won’t be considered for a start today. After being out for a while, Anderson managed just over an hour before being subbed, the Newcastle United reserve side losing 3-0 at the time and going on to be defeated 5-0 by the final whistle. Elliot Anderson turns 19 today but not going to be celebrating with a first ever Premier League start for Newcastle.

Fair to say that last weekend, Newcastle United fans were left stunned by Graeme Jones’ team selection, keeping the exact same side that got a battling but very luck 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. Despite the…well, not quite embarrassment of riches, but certainly a pretty much full squad to choose from, Jones electing to play same team and same tactics against a Chelsea side that had it far too easy. Newcastle so deep, which meant Chelsea were gifted total domination and it was just a case of when, not if, they would score.

As for the team later today, 24 Newcastle United players to choose from and surely the interim boss will make some alterations to his starting eleven?

Ahead of each match, here at The Mag we offer fans the chance to select their own team they’d like to see play, the collective results then put together and we publish the ‘fans choice’ of Newcastle team.

Last weekend, fair to say the collective NUFC supporters’ team differed significantly from that of the person who mattered, Graeme Jones.

These were the percentages of Newcastle fans choosing each of the 24 Newcastle United players v Chelsea:

98% Wilson

97% Saint-Maximin

92% Almiron

90% Schar

86% Manquillo

87% Dubravka

85% Willock

81% Fernandez

75% Hayden

58% Lewis

47% Ritchie

So six players (Lewis, Schar, Fernandez, Almiron, Willock, Dubravka) different to the Jones selection, the other 13 Newcastle United players getting these levels of support:

46% Lascelles, 37% Sean Longstaff, 28% Shelvey, 26% Murphy, 26% Clark, 13% Darlow, 11% Krafth, 10% Joelinton, 9% Gayle, 6% Fraser,, 0% Woodman, 0% Hendrick, 0% Krafth, 0% Gillespie

Eddie Howe is still expected to be named as the new Newcastle United manager and is likely to be in the stands watching at Brighton, regardless of whether he is confirmed before or after this match.

A massive responsibility now for Graeme Jones then again later today, here’s hoping he makes the right choice of players and tactics, to help avoid Newcastle getting cut even further adrift of safety before Eddie Howe takes control.

Graeme Jones asked about the injury / fitness situation ahead of playing Brighton – Friday 5 November 2021:

“We’ve managed to get everybody fit, apart from Paul Dummett.

“He is the only injury at the minute.”

“I’m taking tomorrow’s game [in advance of Eddie Howe…or whoever, coming in]:

“I have prepared the team all week.

“The owners have communicated with me…so I know where we are with things.

“We haven’t lost focus, we know we have a big game [against Brighton].

“I think the team are well prepared.

“I’m here to do the best I can for this football club and that’s what I’ve done.

“An interim period means uncertainty but we’ve managed that and have been open and honest with the boys.

“The biggest quality in football is to be adaptable.”

