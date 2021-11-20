Opinion

From 8 – 8 – 3 to 8 – 6 – 5 for Newcastle United

No, this is not a secret way to get more Newcastle United players on the pitch.

Instead, it is the way I predict and track how well the Toon are doing in any particular season.

Back in the day (Keegan / Robson era), I would look at the teams in the league and pick 8 that we would take 40 points from (home win and at least an away draw); 8 that we would take 30 points from (home win or draw and/or away win or draw); and 3 – our main competition – where every game was a six-pointer.

How times have changed! Lately it has been 8 – 6 – 5 for Newcastle United to avoid relegation.

So, 8 teams who you expect to take 4 points from; 6 where you hope to take 3; and 5 who you expect to lose to home and away.

Here is my list with this seasons results so far.

4 points from

Brentford

Brighton (away draw)

Burnley

Palace (away draw)

Norwich

Southampton (home draw)

Watford (away draw)

Wolves (away loss)

3 points from

Arsenal

Villa (away loss)

Everton

Leeds (home draw)

Spurs (away loss)

West Ham (home loss)

No points from

Chelsea (home loss)

Leicester

Liverpool

Manure (away loss)

Citeh

As can be seen, points dropped against West Ham, Leeds, Southampton and Wolves need to be redressed but, with home games still to come against 7 of the “easy” group, starting with Brentford today, and with the away games against 4 of them; and with home games against 4 of the next group, I’m very confident that, once Eddie gets his feet under the table and the transfer wallet gets opened, we will start to climb the table.

After Brentford, Arsenal and Norwich I was not expecting any more points until Southampton (Jan 2nd), where we need to win to take the requisite 4 points. So, all this talk about 9 games before the window is really about 4 games but, yes, I would be VERY concerned if we don’t take at least 9 points.

It’s then all about who we bring in during January notwithstanding the fact, that I have steadfastly maintained, that the current squad, properly fit and coached, is more than good enough to finish comfortably mid-table.

I would love it! love it! if Eddie Howe could get a proper tune out of this squad and prove to those in the media just what a plonker of a coach the cabbage was.

I just hope against hope that Eddie does better than the last time my number 1 pick for manager got the job.

Yes. I hold my hand up and admit that, when a certain manager was appointed Toon manager, I was jumping through hoops thinking “At last! A proper appointment.”

That man…Sam Allardyce!!

