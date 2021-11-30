Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Norwich tonight

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Norwich?

We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to very belatedly get their first win of the season before we are into December…

Eddie Howe will be in the home dugout at St James Park for the first time and can hopefully inspire his team to victory.

Ahead of today’s match, Jones gave an update on the injury and fitness / availability front on Monday.

Paul Dummett is still not fit enough to be considered.

Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie are suspended after they both picked up their fifth Premier League booking of the season at Arsenal.

Whilst Eddie Howe said yesterday that he expected Dwight Gayle to be available after a hamstring scare kept him out of Saturday’s matchday squad.

So below are listed those 23 Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 23 players below (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

100% Dubravka

99% Wilson

99% Saint-Maximim

97% Schar

91% Fernandez

88% Lewis

86% Shelvey

80% Manquillo

66% Almiron

65% Willock

64% Joelinton

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

59% Hayden

32% Murphy

26% Fraser

19% Clark

11% Longstaff

9% Anderson

8% Krafth

7% Gayle

1% Hendrick

0% Gillespie

0% Woodman

0% Darlow

