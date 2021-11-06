News

Eddie Howe will be at Brighton and looking forward to starting work at Newcastle United – Report

It is understandable that after the Unai Emery deal collapsed, Newcastle fans would be feeling some anxiety that Eddie Howe wasn’t announced on Friday, ahead of this Brighton match.

That anxiety not helped when an ‘exclusive’ appeared on Saturday claiming that the Eddie Howe appointment was in danger of collapse.

However, after checking it out and finding the ‘exclusive’ was from The Mirror, Newcastle supporters breathing a little easier, with that particular paper not exactly having the best strike rate with their ‘exclusives’ on NUFC.

As Saturday afternoon progressed, more reliable Newcastle United media began to update..

Craig Hope of The Mail – 6 November 2021 via Twitter:

“Understand Eddie Howe will be at Brighton later and that delay with backroom staff negotiations will be sorted in due course.

“All remains on track for Howe to be appointed.”

Martin Hardy of The Times – 6 November 2021 via Twitter:

“Eddie Howe expected at Brighton tonight – as per today’s Times – where, if results stay as they are, he will watch the bottom club in the Premier League.

“Huge job on his hands.”

Whilst The Telegraph also reported on the situation, stating that ‘Eddie Howe will be at Newcastle United’s game against Brighton and is looking forward to starting work next week after a delay in finalising his backroom staff failed to stop his appointment.’

The report going on to say that they have been assured that ‘although the paperwork has not been signed yet, Howe does not see any issues that are going to prevent him taking the job and that is why he will be in the stands at the Amex Stadium.’

The Telegraph also make the point that Eddie Howe will attend the Newcastle match with Jason Tindall, who was his number two at Bournemouth and is set to be the same at St James Park.

The hold up said to have been down to talks surrounding the personal terms of backroom staff BUT various usually reliable journalists all saying that the intention always was (after the zoom interviews last weekend) for the new manager to take charge during the international break, with Graeme Jones taking a third and final match in charge.

All eyes then on this Brighton match and seeing whether indeed Eddie Howe is in attendance.

