Eddie Howe ridicules media for inventing embarrassing January transfer stories

Eddie Howe was formally appointed as the new Newcastle United Head Coach on Monday afternoon.

Before 7am the following morning, he and his backroom staff were all at the NUFC training ground to begin work.

That excellent first impression was further backed up, when the club made public some clips of Eddie Howe taking his first Newcastle United first team squad training session on Tuesday afternoon.

An eventful 48 hours then rounded off when on Wednesday afternoon, Eddie Howe was introduced to the media for the first time as the new Newcastle United Head Coach.

Yet again, the former Bournemouth boss rising to the challenge and speaking so well.

Intelligence and passion clear for all to see, such a refreshing change after that other bloke…

Amongst the many angles he covered about the challenges his new job brings, I was interested to see this from Eddie Howe…

Eddie Howe talking to Sky Sports about the current Newcastle United first team squad and the January 2022 transfer window – 10 November 2021:

“January windows, I’m not sure, and they are very unpredictable.

“Even to plan now, is sometimes foolish because things change at other clubs very, very quickly, players that may be available suddenly aren’t available.

“So, we can’t put our eggs in that basket for me.

“If we don’t get the players that are currently at the football club performing as well as they can do, it is not going to work.

“At the moment I’m not looking at the January transfer window.

“So all the speculation regarding players, which I have seen, is not relevant to us, at this moment in time.

“I can assure everybody that my focus has been on the players that we do have…and will remain on the players that we do have, because they are the ones that ultimately will be trying to get results for us.”

Eddie Howe also adding, in his main press conference:

“When I see all these reports linking Newcastle United with this player and that player, it doesn’t do any good for the players who are here.”

Really good to see Eddie Howe calling out the embarrassing way the media have gone on, for the days and indeed weeks ahead of the new Head Coach been announced, so many clearly fabricated stories from journalists / media claiming knowledge of transfer moves for an endless list of supposed targets. That tsunami of nonsense only increasing further since Eddie Howe was announced on Monday.

The new NUFC boss happy to make clear just how shameful and worthless the invented stories from the media are, plus indeed how they are a negative in terms of how they affect the current squad.

There are eleven Premier League games gone and another ten to go, before any potential January signings might be available to help this season. Southampton away is the 21st PL match of the season on 2 January 2022, with then Watford at home on Saturday 15 January 2022, the first PL game that could feature new faces.

Reality is though, as Eddie Howe makes clear, realistically it is all about this current group of players when it comes to dictating how this season will end up. Better quality players would of course be very welcome but changing half your team with less than half a season to go, isn’t realistic. So once again, Newcastle United once we reach 2022 will still be relying predominantly on players already here.

I think looking to make two or three better quality key additions will be very likely the way Eddie Howe goes BUT as he makes clear, any decisions on moving for certain targets will not happen for some time, especially with widespread reports of a Director of Football to also come in shortly.

