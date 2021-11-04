News

Eddie Howe reaches agreement ‘in principle’ to be new Newcastle United manager- Report

Eddie Howe has now ‘agreed in principle’ a deal to become the new Newcastle manager, according to Sky Sports.

The broadcaster going slightly further than a host of other media, who are also saying that an official confirmation is imminent.

The likes of The Times, BBC Sport, The Telegraph and The Mail all also reporting that the new Newcastle United owners have finally got their man.

Across the board it is reported that Eddie Howe will be starting a two and a half year contract that will take him up to the end of June 2024.

After leaving Bournemouth in August 2020, the past 15 months have seen Eddie Howe linked with a number of jobs but he has bided his time, until now apparently!

Sky Sports report that Graeme Jones is set to remain at the club in some capacity but that part of the negotiations with Newcastle United, have been Eddie Howe arranging to bring in a backroom team of Jason Tindall (assistant), Simon Weatherstone and Stephen Purchess (coaches), as well as Dan Hodges (sports science).

The final official announcement from Newcastle United is still awaited but it does now look as though NUFC will have a new manager in place, ahead of the visit to Brighton on Saturday.

Dion Dublin reacting to the impending appointment and telling BBC Sport:

“Eddie Howe has good stock in the footballing world, in footballing circles.

“He plays good stuff and he coaches very well.

“The players that play under him seem to enjoy playing for him.

“If they were to get Eddie, I don’t think it is a bad thing at all.

“It would be a very good appointment.”

