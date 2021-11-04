Opinion

‘Eddie Howe is a much better option for Newcastle United than Unai Emery’

I don’t understand why everyone was so excited about Unai Emery?

We have seen him in the Premier League and he was clearly not successful when in England.

He may have won trophies elsewhere…but those credentials are not going to help you when you are deep in a relegation battle with sub-par players.

Besides, he plays anything but exciting fluid football.

I personally am very happy that he is not coming!

On the other hand, Eddie Howe is exactly what we need.

A man who is a genius in building weaker players and motivating them to over perform!

A manager who took Bournemouth from League Two all the way to the Premier League in record time, then establishing them in the top flight for five seasons.

Who do you think built Callum Wilson into the complete striker he is today?

Do you even remember how well Ryan Fraser played back at Bournemouth?

So heads up Geordies because I think Eddie Howe is the best possible manager to help us out of this rut.

We should consider ourselves very lucky if we get him.

Bottom line, Eddie Howe is a much better option for Newcastle United than Unai Emery.

