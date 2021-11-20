News

Eddie Howe deputy gives verdict after Newcastle 3 Brentford 3

Jason Tindall found himself centre of attention on Saturday.

Eddie Howe testing positive for covid on Friday, meaning his number two was thrust into the spotlight at St James Park today.

A game not for the faint hearted, Jason Tindall watched on as Newcastle scored first on ten minutes, only to find themselves needing to score at 1-2 and 2-3 to get back into the game.

A 3-3 draw means Newcastle United drop to rock bottom of the table BUT in the context of the game, a point won and not two lost.

Jason Tindall also revealing that Eddie Howe may be back earlier than expected…

Jason Tindall after the final whistle:

“It wasn’t the result we wanted because we set up to win the game.

“I think there was a lot of positives to take from an attacking perspective and a physical perspective.”

Jason Tindall on the atmosphere:

“It was incredible.

“Every time we have been here as opposition you can only admire it.

“Since we’ve been here we’ve been made to feel welcome and you can see how important the fans are to the team.”

Jason Tindall on the week ahead:

“We’ll review this game back first and foremost.

“Once we’ve given the feedback to the players, all preparation and focus goes to Arsenal.

“Hopefully we’ll have Eddie back by then but we’re waiting on the doctor for that so it’s out of our hands.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Saturday 20 November 3pm

Goals:

Brentford

Toney 11, Henry 31, Lascelles own goal 61

Newcastle:

Lascelles 10, Joelinton 39, Saint-Maximin 75

(In brackets the first half stats)

Possession was Brentford 48% (45%) Newcastle 52% (55%)

Total shots were Brentford 10 (7) Newcastle 23 (16)

Shots on target were Brentford 4 (4) Newcastle 9 (7)

Corners were Brentford 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (5)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,131 (Brentford 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar (Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock (Fraser 71), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lewis, Krafth, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle

(Newcastle United part-owner issues public message to fans after Eddie Howe’s first game – Read HERE)

(Martin Keown spots Newcastle’s very obvious weakest link against Brentford – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

