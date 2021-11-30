News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Norwich – Manquillo, Lewis, Clark all start

The Newcastle team v Norwich has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 7.30pm.

Eddie Howe attempting to guide Newcastle United to their first win of the season in their fifteenth match (all competitions).

Eddie Howe will be in the home dugout for the first time.

Ahead of the game he stated on Monday that he didn’t think there were any new injury worries after the Arsenal match.

Meaning that only long-term injured Paul Dummett and the suspended Ritchie and Lascelles were definitely not available.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Norwich:

Newcastle United:

Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lewis; Shelvey, Willock; Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin; Wilson

So three changes altogether:

IN

Manquillo, Clark, Lewis

OUT

Krafth, Lascelles, Ritchie

Subs:

Darlow, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Murphy, Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle

Tuesday’s coverage of Newcastle v Norwich in the UK is on Amazon Prime.

