Confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton – Murphy, Shelvey, Almiron all start

The Newcastle team v Brighton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the Amex Stadium at 5.30pm.

Graeme Jones attempting to guide Newcastle United to their first win of the season in their twelfth match (all competitions).

Reports ahead of the game saying Eddie Howe will be at the match and expected to sign with Newcastle and start work in the international fortnight.

Ahead of today’s match, Graeme Jones gave an update on the injury and fitness / availability front on Friday.

The interim boss saying that only Paul Dummett remains on the injured list.

Elliot Anderson back available but the young midfielder who turned 19 today, played in the 5-0 NUFC Under 23s defeat on Friday, so won’t be considered today.

However, this means that of the 26 man first team squad, the interim manager had 24 to choose from in his starting eleven.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton:

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

So three changes altogether:

IN

Murphy, Shelvey, Almiron

OUT

Manquillo, Longstaff, Fraser

Subs:

Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Longstaff, Willock, Gayle

Interesting to see what the Brighton fans had to say ahead of the game and their comments are featured HERE.

