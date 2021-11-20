News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford – Joelinton, Schar, Willock all start

The Newcastle team v Brentford has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 3pm.

Eddie Howe (remotely) attempting to guide Newcastle United to their first win of the season in their thirteenth match (all competitions).

Eddie Howe won’t be at his first NUFC match having tested positive for covid but hopefully the team will show the benefit of a concentrated set of work in the international fortnight.

Ahead of today’s match, Eddie Howe gave an update on the injury and fitness / availability front on Friday.

The new head coach saying that only Paul Dummett remains on the injured list.

Miguel Almiron only arrived back from international duty in time to have one training session under Eddie Howe on Friday, so probable expectation of bench at best for the Paraguay international.

Plenty of interest from fans in this first team selection for the new NUFC boss but he did say that overall he could well be more favouring those players who he has been able to work with fully so far, as opposed to those who arrived back this past week from the internationals.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford:

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

So three changes altogether:

IN

Schar, Willock, Joelinton

OUT

Krafth, Hayden, Almiron

Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Krafth, Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle

Interesting to see what the Brentford fans had to say ahead of the game and their comments are featured HERE.

