Opinion

Brentford fans – Intriguing comments on visiting Tyneside, NUFC, ASM and the locals

Brentford fans with plenty to say after the weekend.

Selling out the away end, over 3,000 of them experienced their first trip to St James Park for a Premier League match.

Six goals scored in a match that could have gone either way, plenty for Brentford fans to talk about on the pitch.

Whilst as for what happened off it, no shortage of comments either talking about stopping over in our great city.

They seem to rate Allan Saint-Maximin just a little bit!

Shelvey, Joelinton and…Cher, also getting mentions.

Some intriguing comments below.

Brentford fans commenting via their Griffin Park Grapevine message board:

‘What a weekend that was just got home.

Newcastle is class and the game didnt let you draw breath.

Fair result and the rot has stopped.’

‘Decent point given how up for it they / their fans were as Howe’s first game.’

‘And also a decent point given how much they have spent on that team. Just Joelinton and SaintMaxim cost £60, and there were quite a few more expensive purchases. Total “recent” spend is about £200m, tho not sure how many years that covers. And the fans decry the previous owner for not spending in 14 years !!’

‘I’d happily give £60 for St Maxi’ alone!’

‘Newcastle is class for a football game, whole city makes the occasion like a cup final. There were a fair few Ipswich fans (had played Sunderland on Saturday afternoon) drinking where we were Saturday night as well, great banter!

We might need Newcastle to take one of the bottom three spots but hopefully we both survive and have another Newcastle away PL day next season. Their fans were friendly but were not impressed with the result, I got a few strong responses when I replied I thought we probably should have won it ourselves in the pubs.’

‘Terrible summing up on Match of the Day.

Brentford were not mentioned at all, and Shearer just banged on about Newcastle!’

‘Not too bothered. Don’t think any of us are in this for praise from MOTD dinosaur pundits.’

‘Seems The Toon have adopted Eddie’s “if you score 3 then we will have to score 4” philosophy which separates him from good good tactical coaches.

Take the point all day long, but something niggling me last night that I really wanted to beat these ********s.

At least they are bottom of the league. Just stay there.

The TV coverage BTW. How many times do we have to look at Amanda Staveley? Cameras on her far too much.

No wonder I can’t stand the club.’

‘For some reason I hate Shelvey, increased the level when he “did” CN in the cup so I really would like us to have beaten his side. Hopefully we can contribute to their relegation later in the season. Would be happy if he could also get a taste of his own medicine at some point.’

‘Apologies if I’m late to the party and haven’t read it all, but how did Cher not even get one booking? Could’ve had 3! I’d have sent him off for the first one, the lunge from behind on Vitaly, but it’s possible I’m biased…’

‘I’ve got you babe.

Schar should have been booked for continuous fouling.’

‘As an event, it was a top experience.

52k crowd under lights Brentford slugging it out in the top flight with a heavy weight name.

This is life as we now know it and it tastes mighty fine.

ASM was electric, Mads stuck to his task manfully and did fine, but at times he was Canute with the tide with ASM with dreadlocks flowing left and right as he slalomed down the left and cut in time after time.

If you have never been to Newcastle, pencil it on the list as a to do.

if you were there, it was a fine weekend.’

‘Great weekend away in Geordie land with my geordie cousins, not long back, anyone that has not done that trip must do it.

Personally thought we allowed saint Maximin the freedom of the pitch, but having said that what a player. It’s a point and has stopped the rot. We now need to improve at home and start winning, still impressed with the boys this season.’

‘Great point going to St James Park at difficult time. I thought offensively we were excellent but defensively it’s more and more clear how big a miss Ajer in particular is. It was near perfect day in a football mad city which Brentford were very much a part of.’

‘Can’t complain about that result, we seem to have rectified some of the tactical flaws from before the break, hate so say it but Jensen out did seem to help… Saint-maximin terrorises most defences so maybe harsh to criticise our weakened back three.’

‘Brilliant stuff to get a very well deserved point in what was a thrilling game of football – end to end stuff and we stood toe to toe with them.

Without Saint Maximin, Newcastle would not be in contention in any game.

He is a truly skilled and quick player who can open open defences.’

‘Loved that! Full house Premier League game played at break neck speed.

Both sides far better going forward.’

‘Very credible point and performance I thought. We shouldn’t forget that Newcastle were as up for this as they would have been for a Sunderland Derby. New owners, new manager (albeit absent) and every one of them desperate to impress. Great result really. I only hope Saint-Maximum wants to stay in the Premier League and pressurises the owners to let him join Brentford in January for a nominal fee. What a player he is!’

‘Imagine having Saint-Maximin in your team. What an exciting player, a few times a match he is absolutely exhilarating. When he broke towards the end to set up Joelinton (who collapsed) Canos might as well have been invisible even though he was standing in front of him. That’s no criticism of Sergi, just how fluid and smooth Saint-Maximum can be.’

‘Best player we’ve come up against this season.’

‘Undoubtedly a superb player, but will also infuriate with his insistence on always shooting after cutting inside when others are wide open.

Unless its Joelinton he is passing to…’

‘By some distance, he’s mustard.

Newcastle’s only strategy is to get the ball to him as quickly as possible.’

‘Happy with a point, what with all the stuff with their new manager.

They would’ve been on a high, and with 50,000 behind them we did well to get a point, could have got all three, but then so could they.’

‘We’ve just sent Newcastle to the bottom of the Prem.’

‘It was end to end first half, could have been 5-5.

Second half the home fans got behind them and they threw everything at us, we defended brilliantly and looked magnificent on the counter and both teams could easily have nicked it.

Newcastle have had an awful start but let’s be honest, it’s the Steve Bruce effect, now he has gone they will pick up points.

And don’t forget Newcastle have drawn 6 of their 12 games this season so a draw up there in the new manager bounce game is not 2 points dropped.’

‘Good result given the injuries. Howe will be up all night reflecting on the work he has to do.’

‘Can you imagine how gutted the media will be if Newcastle go down?’

‘They absolutely deserve to with their shabby new ownership..’

‘You could also say that about Manchester City!’

‘Decent point. Newcastle will improve under Howe & other teams will come unstuck.

Toney found his mojo again & terrified their defence.

Newcastle front three – especially Saint-Maximin looking particularly dangerous pulling an unprotected back three out of shape.’

‘The crowd got them a point there. We showed a lot of bottle playing in that atmosphere, first day of their new era and all that. I’m not happy with a point but it’s a start after four straight defeats.’

‘Cracking game of football, helped by some poor defending on both sides. Will take a point but we edged it over the 90 minutes. Neither keeper covered themselves with glory.’

