Aston Villa announce Steven Gerrard as new Head Coach – Raises Newcastle United questions

Steven Gerrard is the new Head Coach at Aston Villa.

Thursday morning seeing an official announcement from the club, naming Dean Smith’s successor.

Smith having been sacked following the 1-0 defeat at Southampton at the weekend, former Newcastle United seemingly delivering the fatal blow, as he scored that winner for Saints.

Dean Smith sacked despite the great job he had done and with Villa in lower mid-table, not in the relegation zone.

Newcastle United fans especially surprised though at the lack of surprise or criticism from media and football pundits, at Smith’s sacking. An extreme contrast with how Steve Bruce’s belated NUFC sacked was reacted to.

I am not wanting to make this in any way about who is bigger / more desirable in terms of club…BUT I would love to know whether Steven Gerrard was approached for the Newcastle United job and of course if so, whether he was offered it and turned it down?

The other question of course being, if Newcastle United didn’t consider Steven Gerrard, what was the thought process behind that?

No right or wrong answers and I am more than happy with Eddie Howe – but interested to know how other Newcastle fans rate the merits of the two newly appointed Premier League Head Coaches?

Personally, I would say that Howe has shown the most so far in terms of managerial ability, as well as promotions from three different divisions, then showing he could mix it in the Premier League with a small club that was always going to face a fight to even stay in the top flight. That is not to diminish though Steven Gerrard, who has done a remarkably good job at Rangers, in making them competitive, albeit in a far weaker league than the Premier League.

Aston Villa official announcement:

Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach.

Gerrard guided Glasgow Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing the campaign undefeated in the league.

The 41-year-old has attracted many admirers in the game for his work in transforming the fortunes of the Glasgow giants while also implementing an attractive, attacking style of football.

Gerrard, who enjoyed a glittering playing career with Liverpool and England, joined Rangers in 2018 following a spell as an Academy Coach at Liverpool.

CEO Christian Purslow said: “The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach.

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.

“We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018.”

Steven Gerrard said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

