Player Ratings

As Eddie Howe watches on…Newcastle v Brighton player ratings results from NUFC fans

The results of the Newcastle v Brighton player ratings by fans, a game watched by Eddie Howe who was sitting alongside Amanda Staveley.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system. Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Especially interesting though to wonder what Eddie Howe made of what he saw on Saturday…I wonder if it corresponds with the ratings / views of the Newcastle fans as evidenced below?

First of all, apologies for the delay in bringing you these Newcastle v Brighton player ratings from fans, the excitement of at last appointing a new Head Coach pushing a few things back.

Sadly, it was another match where more a case of looking for the least worst players, as opposed to the best of the best. Certainly for the vast majority of the 90+ minutes, very few positives for the watching Newcastle fans…and Eddie Howe.

The Newcastle United man of the match for the fans, ended up as being Isaac Hayden (5.8), with the equalising goal surely the only reason for lifting the midfielder above the rest of the poor to average performers. Hayden put his usual effort in but his limitations on the ball, yet again there for all to see.

Callum Wilson (5.5) faced his usual lonely role up front, getting minimal service / support, was unlucky to be denied the winner when rounding Sanchez who was last man, the Brighton keeper red carded as he took the hit and fouled the NUFC striker.

With many people assuming Martin Dubravka would be back in, Karl Darlow (5.2) improved on a series of largely disappointing displays and some poor goals conceded, to put in a decent display. Brighton had a few chances (five on target) and Darlow kept them all out, apart from the well executed penalty that he had no chance with, well, unless he hadn’t dived at all and caught the chipped spot-kick finish, something no keeper is going to do (stand still, not dive) at the risk of ridicule.

The only other Newcastle player to be rated 5.0 or higher was Jacob Murphy (5.0), as he did ok when coming in for the very unlucky Javier Manquillo, who was Newcastle’s best player against Chelsea.

At the very bottom end of the ratings, a really poor showing from Jamaal Lascelles (3.0), as well as leadership skills badly lacking. Many Newcastle fans amazed that not only is Federico Fernandez not playing, but dropped from the matchday squad altogether.

Ciaran Clark (3.3) another one who is getting a regular game still, to the bemusement of many (most?) supporters, whilst both Fernandez and Schar are ignored.

Speaking after the match, Jonjo Shelvey (3.3) thought he’d played well…Newcastle fans obviously disagreeing. Yet another match with minimal desire shown from Shelvey to try and get NUFC more of a threat further up the pitch.

ASM (3.7) just not having an impact in recent matches and hopefully Eddie Howe will be setting up a team and tactics with much more of an emphasis on trying to create and score goals, which should give Saint-Maximin more of a platform to perform.

Emil Krafth (3.7) meanwhile yet another defender getting his game, yet struggling once more.

Miguel Almiron (3.9) is another who we can surely expect better from, with a new head coach helping the Paraguayan play to his strengths.

Completing the starting eleven was Matt Ritchie (4.3), stuck at it as always but playing in a defensive role it means Newcastle’s left side is always suspect.

A mention for Joelinton (4.8), did ok when he came on and it was his pass that would have been a winning assist, if not for Gayle prevented by Sanchez’ red card foul.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 10.30am Wednesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Brighton player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 6 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Brighton

Trossard pen 24, Sanchez 90+2 red card

Newcastle:

Hayden 66

Stats in brackets are at half-time:

Possession was Brighton 66% (67%) Newcastle 34% (33%)

Total shots were Brighton 14 (6) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Brighton 5 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Brighton 2 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: David Coote

Crowd: 31,267 (Newcastle 3,100)

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Krafth (Gayle 90+4), Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron (Joelinton 74), Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Schar, Lewis, Fraser, Willock, Longstaff, Manquillo

(Former top referee rules on these controversial Brighton v Newcastle incidents – Read HERE)

(Graham Potter reflects after dropping points to one shot on target Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer on the money with verdict after Newcastle make it 12 games and no wins – Read HERE)

(Brighton 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Brighton 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s comeback draw – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer on that Brighton penalty and…Eddie Howe getting Newcastle United job – Read HERE)

