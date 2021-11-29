News

Andy Carroll wages deal at Reading made public – Not what you were expecting…

When Andy Carroll joined Liverpool in 2010, having just turned 21 he became one of the top earners in the Premier League to go with the £35m transfer fee.

Over a decade ago now, Andy Carroll was reported to be on £80,000 a week.

Joining West Ham on loan and then a permanent deal, it was a record £15m transfer fee for the Hammers in summer 2013 and a six year contract which would have seen as a minimum, those Liverpool wages matched.

Maybe not the greatest value for money West Ham have ever done, as injuries helped restrict Andy Carroll to only 62 league starts in those six years.

When a free agent, Newcastle United signed Andy Carroll in summer 2019 and he was reported to be on only a small guaranteed weekly wage, plus significantly more if fit and available, especially if getting on the pitch. That ‘small’ guaranteed wage was said to be ‘only’ £20,000 a week, which just sums up that when it comes to the Premier League and wages, how easily you move into another kind of reality when we talk about money.

Anyway, Andy Carroll failed to agree a deal at a new club when leaving Newcastle United, though earlier this month the free agent did sign a two month short-term deal at Reading, up to mid-January 2022, with the Championship club having a bad time with injuries.

At the weekend he made his first start for Reading and played really well, scoring the second Reading goal (watch it below) in a 3-2 away win at Swansea.

Now on Monday, Andy Carroll is once again making headlines, though this time it is his wage deal at Reading that is the headline news.

The Athletic reporting that their information is that Andy Carroll is on a wage of only £1,000 a week at the Championship club.

They state that Reading’s breach of financial rules had resulted in a transfer embargo that put strict limits on squad salary expenditure and that this (£1,000 a week for Andy Carroll) ‘was the budget granted to Reading by the EFL under the restrictions it has imposed and Carroll accepted the offer to get his career back on track.’

The Athletic say that in January, if Reading can move out other sizeable wage earners, it is possible that they could then potentially have the leeway to offer improved terms to Carroll for the rest of the season, possibly beyond that.

Alternatively, if Andy Carroll can build on what was only his second league goal in 43 months on Saturday, he may well get offers from elsewhere.

Good to see the former Newcastle United striker taking the £1,000 a week so that he could get himself back into football, particularly when so many players these days appear to be happy not to play football, due to the amount of cash they have already been able to bank in their careers.

