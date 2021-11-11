News

Amanda Staveley gives major new interview – Investment needed in every area of Newcastle United

Amanda Staveley has given a major new interview.

The Newcastle United co-owner speaking after the appointment of the new Head Coach.

As well as revealing that talks were held with Eddie Howe back when Mike Ashley was still owner, Amanda Staveley also reveals plans for a new Academy to be built, as well as looking into new first team training facilities.

Amanda Staveley interviewed on NUFC TV:

“We are so excited about Eddie Howe joining and heading up the first team, he’s an incredible coach We did a very robust managerial search and we were very proud to appoint such an incredible manager to lead Newcastle United into the next phase of its development.”

“We’d met and spoken with Eddie some time ago and we discussed his appointment, actually, back when Mike [Ashley] was running the club, but we had to do a full search of the marketplace and find the perfect fit, Eddie is the perfect fit.”

“We had to have somebody leading the club who was not frightened of relegation.”

“It would have been an easy for us not to buy the club, wait until post-Christmas…see where the club is sat in the league, then make the acquisition…we decided [though] that if we didn’t get it now, it wasn’t going to happen, we felt we had to take that risk.”

“The welcome we have had in Newcastle has just been so extraordinary, so special, we just don’t want to let anyone down. One of the things I want to do is to be able to communicate with the fans and if we do make mistakes we will quickly own up to them and put them right.”

“Investment is needed at every area [of the club]…there is a lot of investment needed…whether that’s new training facilities, we are looking at building a new academy.”

“We’ve got a robust business plan and we are developing that every week. January is a monster and so we’re preparing for the January transfer window. It’s not a window that we’d ordinarily want to invest in because you don’t get the right deals but that is something that is important at the moment.”

You can watch the full interview here below:

Obviously proper communication with fans is just one aspect of how a decent club is run BUT it is an important one.

Newcastle United fans know this only too well, after the way Mike Ashley dictated things these past 14+ years.

Any communication that there was from the hierarchy, or even Ashley himself, certainly was never for the benefit of supporters.

