Alan Shearer – This is excellent from Newcastle United legend ahead of Eddie Howe’s first match

Alan Shearer and every other Newcastle United fan is only focused on 3pm this afternoon at St James Park.

It is only Premier League match number 12 of the season but if ever there was a ‘must win’ game at this stage of a Newcastle United campaign, it is this one.

Alan Shearer declaring ahead of this Brentford match: ‘Win and a new era really starts.’

The NUFC legend making the point that now it feels like for the first time in a very long time, everyone is pushing in the same direction, whether it is owners, management, players, or fans.

Alan Shearer reminding us of what we can expect today…’everybody will be on the same side and when Newcastle is united you should prepare for your ears to be pounded.’

That of course is where we come in, the 50,000 or so Newcastle fans that will be inside a sold out St James Park, whilst the build up to the Spurs match was electric in the city centre and the first few minutes when Callum Wilson scored carried that on…to be honest, the rest of that Tottenham game and the Chelsea one that followed, the atmosphere was really poor.

The negative set up under both Bruce and Jones played a massive part in that but no excuses today.

Everybody now able to push in the same direction, Eddie Howe set to implement more front foot football that will allow the supporters something to really get behind.

It feels like ‘only at Newcastle United’ when that news came last night that Eddie Howe had tested positive for Covid and would miss the Brentford game AND have to self-isolate for 10 days. As Alan Shearer says, it ‘feels painful and kind of wearying’ to have this Howe blow at such a bad time.

It is an excellent long read in The Athletic from Alan Shearer ahead of this Brentford match and the first game of a new era, a few extracts from that long read to give you a flavour of what the NUFC legend has had to say this Saturday morning.

The new era does really start today and lets all do everything we can to make sure it is a winning one.

Howay the lads.

Alan Shearer talking to The Athletic – 20 November 2021:

‘Newcastle United are two football clubs. They are wealthy beyond belief, they have aspirations and ambition, with designs on competing and, hell, even winning things. Their future is mapped out — investment in all areas, titles within five years, maybe 10, going toe-to-toe with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. Supporters can see it, feel it, taste it, until Saturdays roll around and the other Newcastle show up, the one rooted firmly in the present.

Win things? They can’t win a game of football.

Somebody, somehow, has to build a pathway between these two versions of Newcastle and it falls upon Eddie Howe to get the journey started. It’s some job he’s got, not made any easier by his testing positive for COVID-19 and there are moments when you can’t help but think why us, only us, are we cursed and welcome to St James’ Park.’

‘Normally in my columns, I look to give depth, insight and detail, and I want what I write to stand the test of time. In this instance, I find it impossible to look beyond Newcastle’s next match and the three games beyond that: Brentford at St James’, Arsenal away, then Norwich City and Burnley at home. That’s the season, right there. It’s a huge opportunity. It’s results time. If they’re not going to be adrift come January, then it’s moving time.

It might not seem that way from the other end of the country, but Brentford is massive. It’s a huge game for Newcastle. The atmosphere will crackle, just like it did against Tottenham Hotspur in the first match post-takeover, but if I was Thomas Frank I know exactly what I’d say: “Let’s piss on their chips.” They won’t change how they’ll play — direct and dangerous, with plenty of players in the box at set pieces. Ivan Toney, who barely got a chance on Tyneside, will be desperate to prove a point.’

‘They’ve done the most important part by appointing a new manager and everyone seems to be on board with that. For way too long Newcastle has been in conflict with itself; fans against the manager, manager against fans, everybody against the owner, the owner checked out and it undermines the whole notion of what a club should be, which is people being brought together, sharing something, representing something.

This is why Brentford feels so vital. The news about Eddie feels painful and kind of wearying, but perhaps for the first time since the takeover, everybody will be on the same side and when Newcastle is united you should prepare for your ears to be pounded. At any club, from the Premier League to Sunday League, getting a result is the only thing that matters. Win and the whole mood changes. Win and you forget about the mistakes and the scrutiny eases. Win and a new era really starts.’

