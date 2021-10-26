Opinion

When three subs cost more than entire Newcastle United starting eleven…

Newcastle United are in a total mess.

The new owners inheriting a complete shambles.

The net result of so many years of neglect, total failure to invest off the pitch, failure to invest on the pitch – especially at key times.

Leaving a Newcastle United that so badly needs care and intention, as well as investment.

It isn’t simple though.

When outsiders look in, they can point to various statistics in isolation and unless you look at the full picture, it is impossible to see / complete the full jigsaw.

Such as Steve Bruce allowed a net spend of over £125m in his 27 months at St James Park.

Mike Ashley claiming that in total £160m had been spent in signing players whilst Bruce was Head Coach.

However, so much about signing players is about backing the right manager at the right time, backing their judgement, so whilst overall cash layout on players is a vital ingredient, it isn’t the only one.

Surely this is seen nowhere more so than Newcastle United, where a combination of failure to invest anywhere near enough on the squad during Ashley’s 14+ years has been key…but then by who, how and where the money that has been spent, is also absolutely massive in bringing us to this current shambles that was inherited by the consortium.

Here is a prime example of why we are where we are…

Newcastle United kicked off on Saturday with this starting eleven:

Darlow (£4m), Manquillo (£4m), Krafth (£5m), Lascelles (£4m), Clark (£4m), Ritchie (£12m), Hayden (£5m), Sean Longstaff (£0), Fraser (£0), Saint-Maximin (£20m), Wilson (£20m)

An NUFC team that cost around £78m in total.

Subs used:

Willock (£25m), Almiron (£20m), Joelinton (£40m)

Total cost of three subs used is £85m (£7m more than the starting eleven).

Subs unused:

Gillespie (£0), Schar (£4m), Lewis (£15m), Hendrick (£0m), Murphy (£10m), Gayle (£10m)

Total cost of all sub (used and unused) is £124m (£46m more than the starting eleven).

I think that when you look at those Newcastle United fans who are very vocal in calling of for the new owners to make decisions instantly, the above stats make essential reading.

The way Mike Ashley has ran Newcastle United and the refusal to show ambition has really brought the club to such a poor position, whilst within that the choice of who Ashley employed and trusted with decision making was just as appalling as the overall ‘plan’ he had for the club.

The new owners need to get these appointments correct at the start, get the very best possible people in as Director of Football and team manager, as well as Managing Director and many other posts within St James Park.

The more decisions / appointments that they get right early on, will make it far more likely that progress will happen maybe even faster than many of us expect could be the case.

