Watch Wolves v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Wolves v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Steve Bruce and his Newcastle United team needing to bounce back from this depressing start to the season, of four defeats and three draws in the opening seven matches.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 4 Digitalb
Algeria beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Argentina Star+
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Barbados RUSH
Benin SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Bermuda RUSH
Bolivia Star+
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Brazil Star+
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Chad DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Chile Star+
China iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu, PPTV Sport China
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Congo SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Curacao RUSH
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Eritrea SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Ethiopia SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Ghana SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Greece Cosmote Sport 9 HD
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 623 Now Premier League 3, Now Player
India JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV
International NUFC TV
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Ireland Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio Newcastle
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Korea Republic SPOTV ON
Kosovo IPKO TVim
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Lesotho DStv Now
Liberia SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Malawi SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mali SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Malta TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3
Mauritius SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Namibia SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Netherlands Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Norway TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2
Oman beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palestinian Territory beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Portugal Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Senegal SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Seychelles SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Singapore 103 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovenia SportKlub 5 Slovenia
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Spain DAZN
Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Thailand True Premier Football HD 4
Timor-Leste Mola TV, mola.tv
Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Turkey S Sport+
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio Newcastle (Radio coverage only)
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam K +PC
Yemen beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Wolves v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]