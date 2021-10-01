News

Watch Wolves v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Wolves v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Steve Bruce and his Newcastle United team needing to bounce back from this depressing start to the season, of four defeats and three draws in the opening seven matches.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 4 Digitalb

Algeria beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Argentina Star+

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Barbados RUSH

Benin SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Bermuda RUSH

Bolivia Star+

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Chad DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Chile Star+

China iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu, PPTV Sport China

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Congo SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Curacao RUSH

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Eritrea SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Ethiopia SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Ghana SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Greece Cosmote Sport 9 HD

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong 623 Now Premier League 3, Now Player

India JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV

International NUFC TV

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Ireland Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio Newcastle

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Korea Republic SPOTV ON

Kosovo IPKO TVim

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Lesotho DStv Now

Liberia SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Malawi SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mali SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Malta TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 3

Mauritius SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Namibia SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Norway TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2

Oman beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palestinian Territory beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Portugal Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Senegal SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Seychelles SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Singapore 103 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovenia SportKlub 5 Slovenia

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Spain DAZN

Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Thailand True Premier Football HD 4

Timor-Leste Mola TV, mola.tv

Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Turkey S Sport+

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SuperSport Variety 2 ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio Newcastle (Radio coverage only)

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Venezuela Star+

Vietnam K +PC

Yemen beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2 ROA

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Wolves v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

