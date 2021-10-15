News

Steven Gerrard says Newcastle United fans deserve a break

This past week, Steven Gerrard has been one of a handful of managers who have taken their turn as the bookies’ favourite to be the next boss of Newcastle United.

Currently around fourth favourite for the NUFC post, bookmakers have named the current Rangers manager amongst a group that also includes the likes of Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers, Lucien Favre, Roberto Martinez and Antonio Conte, along with an ever growing cast of additional names the media and betting industry put forward.

Ahead of the weekend’s matches, it was inevitable that those potential NUFC candidates who are currently in work, would be asked at their pre-match press conferences about the speculation.

It was Steven Gerrard who has taken his turn this morning, predictably playing it with a straight bat.

Saying he won’t react to any speculation and saying this is especially so when it is Steve Bruce who is currently still in the Newcastle job, someone who the Rangers boss says he has a lot of respect for.

Steven Gerrard admits that like ‘Anyone with an interest in the game’ he is ‘looking on with interest to see how that develops’ at Newcastle United after the takeover.

Whilst Gerrard also declared: ‘…if anybody deserves a break it’s the Geordie fans so I’m sure the excitement level is high.’

Steven Gerrard speaking to the Scotsman:

“I don’t really react to any sort of speculation…

“Especially when someone who I have the utmost respect for is sitting in that job that the speculation is about.

“For me, I’m in a very big job and a very big role here that I’m very much fully focused on

“We’ve got a top of the table clash at the weekend and it’s a game I’m very much looking forward to.

“But I’ve certainly got one eye on Newcastle in terms of Brucie getting his 1000th game.

“He is a great character of the game, someone who I’ve got a personal relationship with and the utmost respect for and I’m really looking forward to seeing him get that 1000th game.

“I think it’s a mammoth achievement so congratulations to him for the weekend.

“I think the character that Steve Bruce is, I don’t think he’d want anyone to have sympathy for him or feel sorry for him.

“Sitting in this position I certainly wouldn’t want anyone to be speculating about my job, so I certainly won’t be getting involved in any speculation towards his.

“I think it’s interesting what’s happening at Newcastle and if anybody deserves a break it’s the Geordie fans so I’m sure the excitement level is high.

“Anyone with an interest in the game is looking on with interest to see how that develops.

“But from a personal point of view, I don’t really get involved in speculation and I wish Steve Bruce all the best.”

