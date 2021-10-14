News

Steve Bruce staying to take Friday’s Newcastle v Tottenham press conference – Journalists confirm

Steve Bruce is staying, at least for the time being it appears.

Journalists saying that the Head Coach will take Fridays Newcastle v Tottenham press conference.

Early Thursday afternoon seeing a host of NUFC journalists simultaneously confirming this is the case.

With the journos having received details of tomorrow’s press conference from the club.

The only difference is, that Steve Bruce will do the press conference on Friday at 1.30pm instead of what had become the 9.30 am norm with Bruce.

Amongst the journalists confirming this to be the case are Martin Hardy (The Times), Keith Downie (Sky Sports), Lee Ryder (Chronicle), Luke Edwards (Telegraph) and Chris Waugh (Athletic).

Many of them saying still time for the above to change BUT if we have got to this point and still no move by the new NUFC owners on Steve Bruce and / or a replacement, it seems very unlikely.

Today marks a week since the Newcastle United takeover at last came to pass, yet Steve Bruce is still here and looks set to stay for at least days to come including the Spurs match on Sunday, unless something dramatic happens.

Many Newcastle fans hoped / expected that one of the first acts of the new owners would be to sack the Head Coach.

However, that hasn’t proved to be the case.

Monday saw Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi visit the training ground, where they were introduced to the players and watched a bit of the squad training, before then spending around an hour talking to Steve Bruce.

The overwhelming consensus of the media reacting to that meeting, was to report that whilst the meeting had lasted a relatively long time, Steve Bruce was still expected to be sacked very soon afterwards. Journalists saying that the new owners were keen to do things properly and had been picking the Head Coach’s brain regarding the strengths and weaknesses of the squad, plus any other useful information he could give to help them move forward.

Amanda Staveley and the rest of the consortium said to be keen to be showing respect to everybody, including Steve Bruce, before sacking him / them (Lee Charnley etc)!

With this news on Thursday afternoon, no doubt plenty of Newcastle fans think they are showing Steve Bruce a little too much respect!

