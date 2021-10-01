News

Steve Bruce has good and bad Friday news on injuries / availability ahead of Wolves match

Steve Bruce had good and bad news on Friday morning, with regard to injuries and availability for the game at Wolves.

Newcastle United desperate for a win after a miserable seven game start to the season without one.

Failure to get at least a point at Molineux will almost certainly ensure Newcastle will drop back into the relegation zone for the international break.

On Thursday, the club released images of the squad training yesterday and there were concerns due to Javier Manquillo and Joe Willock nowhere to be seen in the official 40+ photos.

However, Steve Bruce insisted on Friday morning that everybody who played at Watford is fit and available for Wolves.

So it looks as though this is who Steve Bruce will be relying on again, these the 13 who got on the pitch last Saturday:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Hayden, Almiron (Murphy 79), Willock (Gayle 83), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton (Unused Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fraser, Anderson)

As for the players who have been missing, Steve Bruce gave no indication that he expects anybody back tomorrow, but he does expect that situation to be much improved by the time United face Spurs in 16 days time at St James Park.

Steve Bruce refers to ‘the two, three that are missing’…but by my reckoning it is still six ruled out, with Dubravka, Woodman, Dummett, Shelvey, Lascelles and Wilson not available.

There again, numbers (facts!) aren’t exactly Bruce’s strong point, recently claiming after the draw with Leeds that if only Newcastle had beaten Southampton then everybody would be thinking it was a decent start to the season with ‘five or six points’ after the opening five PL games and cup defeat to Burnley, the reality of course is that it would have been four points after the Leeds draw (if NUFC had beaten Southampton. Not difficult to remember when you have so few pints to start with!

Steve Bruce speaking to the media on Friday morning ahead of the Wolves match:

“I still think it [Wolves game] is a bit early for the two, three that are missing.

“Thankfully though, everybody who played last weekend is OK.

“We expect Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles to be training in the next couple of days, so hopefully after the [international] break we’ll have a healthier squad.”

On Martin Dubravka:

“We expect him to be training with us in the next week or so.”

On Joe Willock:

“He has been OK.

“He was desperate to play at Watford.

“He trained last Friday which was a surprise to us all.

“He is going to train again today and he trained yesterday, so he will be OK.”

