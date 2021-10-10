Opinion

Steve Bruce given final opportunity to leave Newcastle United with a shred of dignity

Steve Bruce is on his way out of Newcastle United, of that there is no doubt.

The takeover ensuring that finally the club will be free of this millstone from around its neck.

A disastrous appointment, Steve Bruce has a win ratio of less than 19% over the past ten months, winning just seven of the last thirty seven NUFC matches, including failing to win a single one of the eight games that Newcastle United have kicked the season off with.

On the takeover having been completed, unsurprisingly Amanda Staveley was asked about the Head Coach’s position. However, she was very professional and non-committal, as she deflected the question with well chosen words.

It is widely reported that the new owners are set to meet both players and management / coaching staff on Monday, as the club prepares for a huge game on Sunday against Tottenham. A perfect opportunity to kick off this new era on the back of what is sure to be a massively manic and positive atmosphere, with a win against a faltering Spurs team who have lost their last two Premier League away games, conceding six goals.

Apart from the Steve Bruce media groupies calling for him to have the chance of a ‘sentimental’ career match number 1000 (as a manager / head coach) next weekend, every rational person, Newcastle fan or not, knows it is inviting disaster for Bruce to be allowed to be still around.

All the smart money is on Steve Bruce being ‘asked’ to leave the club on Monday, with The Mail (see below) amongst the newspapers who are reporting this to be inevitable. They report a number of sources inside the club having told the new owners that Steve Bruce must leave, if Newcastle are to have the best chance of getting a positive result against Tottenham.

The Mail [and others] report that Steve Bruce will be due a £8m pay-off due to the way his contract was drawn up by Mike Ashley, amply rewarding his last patsy / stooge for services rendered.

Well, this is the very final opportunity for Steve Bruce to leave Newcastle United with a shred of dignity.

He has claimed repeatedly to be a massive Newcastle United fan who only wants what is best for the club, as recently as Thursday (see below) when the takeover went through.

His media mates, led by chief cheerleader Luke Edwards (as recently as Wednesday – see below), have repeatedly said that Steve Bruce is not motivated by money, that his insistence on refusing to resign from NUFC is all about how highly principled the 60 year old is, it is very definitely not (or so Edwards and co claim) about clinging on desperately to get a massive pay-off out of club funds.

So here it is then, the chance for Steve Bruce to at least prove so many of us wrong when it comes to his motivations…if he does indeed truly love the club and is not motivated by cash, then surely Steve Bruce won’t want to take £8m out of the Newcastle United cashflow, he won’t want to hamper in any way the chances of the club avoiding the potential relegation that he (Steve Bruce) and Mike Ashley have brought to NUFC’s door.

The choice is yours Steve.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph about Steve Bruce’s position at Newcastle – 6 October 2021:

“I’ve made my opinion clear several times.

“I urged him to walk away at the end of last season and again over the summer.

“He won’t quit, not because of money, but because he feels the team, staff and players need him.”

Steve Bruce speaking to Luke Edwards of The Telegraph – Thursday 7 October 2021:

“I want to continue, I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for them. New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that.

“I am not going to be bitter or angry about anything, whatever happens. Of course there will be sadness if I lose my job, it’s the job I’ve wanted my whole life, certainly since I became a manager and as hard as it’s been, I have been enormously proud to be manager of Newcastle United. That will never change.

“I really hope this is the start of an exciting new era, it certainly sounds exciting when you read about how much money Saudi Arabians have. I didn’t know anything about this until news of it broke yesterday.

“I think whoever took over from Rafa, it was going to be tough. I don’t think people wanted me from the start, in the local media and the fans.

“The takeover is a chance for this club to be what every supporter has wanted it to be for so long. If this is the real deal, I’ll be happy for the fans because, at the end of the day, that is what I am.”

The Mail report – 10 October 2021:

‘Steve Bruce will be sacked this week after Newcastle’s owners realised the negative impact his presence could have in their opening game against Spurs.

Sportsmail reported last week that the 60-year-old would be leaving the club in light of the Saudi-led takeover, and that his payoff stands at £8million.

Sportsmail understands former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre is one of those under consideration, as well as Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Current assistant head coach Graeme Jones is set to be placed in temporary charge for the sell-out clash with Spurs live on television.

Sources say the new owners have realised that to leave Bruce in situ for Sunday’s game risked spoiling what promises to be a jubilant atmosphere.

They have also spoken to several in and around the club and know that an immediate change would aid the team, who are winless and second bottom of the Premier League.’

