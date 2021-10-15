News

Rafa Benitez asked about Newcastle United takeover and potential return as manager

Rafa Benitez has been carrying out his pre-match media duties ahead of Everton facing West Ham on Sunday at Goodison Park.

The Everton boss doing his press conference and finding journalists wanting to talk about another football club…

Rafa Benitez asked about his thoughts on the Newcastle United takeover and then specifically: ‘…what chance was there of you been lined up for a possible return to Newcastle as manager?’

No surprises that, with a smile, Rafa Benitez was the total professional.

Saying a lot of his friends had been asking him similar questions, he has such a great relationship with Newcastle fans, the city of Newcastle, everyone!

However, he is Everton manager now and he is a man of his word who won’t be leaving.

The question they didn’t ask, which is the most pertinent, is what would he have done in late June before signing up with Everton, if this Newcastle United takeover had happened then…?

Rafa Benitez press conference ahead of their match on Sunday against West Ham – Friday 15 October 2021:

Journalist:

“Just wanted to get your thoughts on the Newcastle takeover going through

Rafa Benitez:

“It’s a tricky question, I was not expecting that (smiling)!

“No, the point is that I have a very good relationship with the Newcastle United fans, with the city, with everyone.

“And I think it is not fair for me to talk too much about that.

“So I am the Everton manager now.

“I’m focused on that and I wish them [Newcastle] all the best and there are so many things we can talk about. I prefer to stay away from that and just wish them all the best.

“Sorry about that.”

Interviewer:

“I do have to ask you though Rafa because obviously it led to some people putting two and two together. So in your mind, what chance was there of you been lined up for a possible return to Newcastle as manager?”

Rafa Benitez:

“I can tell you that I have a lot of friends and they were asking me the same question.

“But from day one I was talking with the board here [at Everton] that they didn’t need to worry about that, because I decided to stay here, I’m really happy and it is just trying to improve everything that I can here and focus.

“And again I will say, wishing them [Newcastle United] all the best, but this time, when I decide to stay here, I keep my word and I continue working.”

